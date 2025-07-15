Gardeners urged to use this one kitchen ingredient to save dying plants in a heatwave — and you’ll be surprised

With temperatures soaring, we’re not the only ones feeling dehydrated. Our garden plants are also suffering from the extreme heat, and if not properly cared for, will be literally parched, struggle to thrive and will end up dying.

That’s why it’s important to protect your yard in a heatwave, to keep your soil and plants hydrated in hot weather.

But if you spot drooping leaves, experts are urging gardeners to add this one simple ingredient to revive garden or potted plants this summer.

What’s more, this baking staple can be found in most pantries, easy to use, and more affordable than buying fertilizers, which is a bonus.

So, what is this rather unusual plant power hack?

Coconut sugar boost

Coconut sugar in white bowl next to coconut husks (Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to experts, a spoonful of coconut sugar could give plants the energy boost they need.

Typically, coconut sugar is a healthier alternative to sweeten our coffees, and in baked treats, but now gardeners are recommending it as a soil booster. This is thanks to its natural properties which provide essential nutrients for healthy soil and plants.

“Coconut sugar contains natural molasses and trace minerals, which can support beneficial microbes in the soil,” states Hayden Salt, garden centre manager at Jacksons Nurseries.

“Those microbes help roots take up water more efficiently, which is exactly what plants need when they're dehydrated or heat-stressed. It’s not a fertilizer, but it supports the soil life, not just the plant itself.”

Simply mix a tablespoon of coconut sugar in a litre of water, and give the soil of heat-stressed plants a good, deep watering to ensure the roots are drenched.

In addition, it’s best to water your plants at the right time. This tends to be early in the morning or late in the evening to avoid the risk of water evaporating in the hot temperatures.

Salt also recommends applying this coconut sugar solution every couple of weeks, to protect wilting plants in a heatwave.

Gloved hands holding mulch (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Another top tip to protect heat-stressed plant s is to add a thick layer of organic mulch to your landscaped plants in the yard. You can easily make mulch, and this provides a layer on top of your soil, and is one of the simplest ways to protect your plants during a heat wave.

So if your drooping plants need perking up, give them a coconut sugar boost to revive them this summer.