Forget Cyber Monday: Our favorite KitchenAid mixer is at its lowest-ever price at Amazon

With the holidays just on the horizon, my kitchen will be a flurry of baking for the foreseeable future. My KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer makes whipping up a batch of Christmas cookies or a gingerbread loaf a cinch, but investing in one of the best stand mixers can come at a premium. That's precisely why this killer KitchenAid deal caught our eye.

Right now, you can get the KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer for $329 on Amazon — a whopping $130 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. Better yet, while past sales have been limited to a handful of colors, that's not the case this time around (though some options like Scorched Orange and Mineral Water are already sold out).

I've owned my KitchenAid mixer since 2016, and it's still going as strong as the day I got it, so this is an excellent deal on a baking staple in your kitchen capable of making delicious treats for years to come.

KitchenAid is a hallowed name in home baking, and with good reason. This popular model balances power, capacity, and size for a mixer that's more than enough to handle the needs of most home bakers. The 5-quart bowl can hold nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in a single batch, which is perfect if you like to batch bake.

Unlike the KitchenAid Classic, the Artisan model comes with a bowl with a handle, and it's available in a ton of fun colors, from canary yellow to hot-rod red and millennial pink. But while choosing your favorite color is a big decision, there's much more to enjoy underneath the surface. This mixer's tilt-head design gives you clear access to the bowl, and you can raise it quickly using the side level. It has 10 speeds, with five main speeds and several in-between options for fine-tuning — ensuring your mixing never misses a beat.

As for the three beater attachments, it comes with — a dough hook, flat beater, and wire whip — that covers everything from mixing and kneading dough to beating and creaming cakes to whipping up heavy cream and light meringues. You'll also get a handy pouring shield to protect your countertop from splattered with flour and powdered sugar while giving you space to add further ingredients.

If you have a passion for baking and want to upgrade your kitchen with a reliable, svelte-looking appliance, this KitchenAid stand mixer is an easy recommendation, especially at this price.