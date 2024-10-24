Don't wait for Black Friday — Oral-B iO3 is already 40% off at Amazon right now

Looking for a dentist-approved electric toothbrush that won't break the bank? I've got good news. The Oral-B iO Series 3, which usually sits at a premium price point, has just received a massive discount in Amazon's early Black Friday deals. If you've been waiting to upgrade your manual toothbrush, this is your moment.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Oral-B iO Series 3 to just $59, down from its usual $99. That's a whopping 40% off one of Oral-B's most popular smart toothbrushes, and honestly, it's a steal at this price. As one of the most trusted names in dental care, Oral-B consistently delivers quality products that make a real difference to your oral hygiene routine.

Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This electric toothbrush is packed with features that make it feel way more expensive than it is. You're getting Oral-B's premium iO technology, three brushing modes, and a smart pressure sensor that tells you if you're brushing too hard. Plus, the two-minute timer helps make sure you're brushing for the right amount of time.

What really sets this brush apart is its smart pressure sensor system — something I particularly appreciate as someone who used to brush way too hard. The LED light ring gives you real-time feedback, glowing green when you're using the perfect pressure and red if you're being too aggressive.

The iO Series 3 is all about customization, offering three cleaning modes: Daily Clean, Sensitive, and Whitening. Its round brush head (a signature Oral-B design) reaches those tricky spots that rectangular brushes miss, and the built-in two-minute timer actually celebrates when you've brushed for the dentist-recommended time — a small but motivating feature.

(Image credit: Oral-B)

The Oral-B iO3 delivers a professional-level clean that you can actually feel. I'm particularly impressed by the two-week battery life, and the simple display makes it super easy to use.

At 40% off, this a seriously low price for the iO Series 3, making it the perfect time to snap one up before the holidays. But don't wait too long — deals this good tend to vanish quickly!