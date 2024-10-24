Don't wait for Black Friday — Oral-B iO3 is already 40% off at Amazon right now
Brush smarter for less
Looking for a dentist-approved electric toothbrush that won't break the bank? I've got good news. The Oral-B iO Series 3, which usually sits at a premium price point, has just received a massive discount in Amazon's early Black Friday deals. If you've been waiting to upgrade your manual toothbrush, this is your moment.
Amazon has slashed the price of the Oral-B iO Series 3 to just $59, down from its usual $99. That's a whopping 40% off one of Oral-B's most popular smart toothbrushes, and honestly, it's a steal at this price. As one of the most trusted names in dental care, Oral-B consistently delivers quality products that make a real difference to your oral hygiene routine.
Oral-B iO Series 3 Electric Toothbrush: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
This electric toothbrush is packed with features that make it feel way more expensive than it is. You're getting Oral-B's premium iO technology, three brushing modes, and a smart pressure sensor that tells you if you're brushing too hard. Plus, the two-minute timer helps make sure you're brushing for the right amount of time.
What really sets this brush apart is its smart pressure sensor system — something I particularly appreciate as someone who used to brush way too hard. The LED light ring gives you real-time feedback, glowing green when you're using the perfect pressure and red if you're being too aggressive.
The iO Series 3 is all about customization, offering three cleaning modes: Daily Clean, Sensitive, and Whitening. Its round brush head (a signature Oral-B design) reaches those tricky spots that rectangular brushes miss, and the built-in two-minute timer actually celebrates when you've brushed for the dentist-recommended time — a small but motivating feature.
The Oral-B iO3 delivers a professional-level clean that you can actually feel. I'm particularly impressed by the two-week battery life, and the simple display makes it super easy to use.
At 40% off, this a seriously low price for the iO Series 3, making it the perfect time to snap one up before the holidays. But don't wait too long — deals this good tend to vanish quickly!
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
Kaycee is an Editor at Tom’s Guide and has been writing for as long as she can remember. Her journey into the tech world began as Cazoo's Knowledge Content Specialist, igniting her enthusiasm for technology. When she’s not exploring the latest gadgets and innovations, Kaycee can be found immersed in her favorite video games, or penning her second poetry collection.