I tried this AeroPress accessory that makes two brews at once — here’s my verdict

Our ears prick up at Tom’s Guide when we hear about a new coffee-making gadget. While we love testing the best coffee makers or best espresso machines, we also can’t wait to get our hands on the latest new coffee accessory.

Since one of the best things about enjoying a delicious freshly-brewed coffee is sharing the joy, we simply couldn’t turn down the opportunity to try the latest Aeropress gadget. Aeropress is well-known for its single brew capabilities in a portable-sized coffee maker, which you can make at home or take away — no power required!

But now, the Aeropress single brew method is a thing of the past — if you want it to be. A new accessory has landed, allowing you to share your passion for a hands-on brew.

Enter the 2POUR Dual Press. It’s a gadget designed by 2POUR that's compatible with all Aeropress coffee makers, apart from the Aeropress XL. It attaches to the chamber and delivers the coffee liquor through two spouts rather than directly through the filter.

You no longer have to dispense the liquid into one container before splitting it in half — it’s delivered straight into two cups.

Double brew

What’s the hitch? You’ll need to make the brew using the upside-down method, also known as the inverted method. However, don’t let that put you off; it’s less messy than it sounds. And I’ll take you through how to do it below.

However, there is one drawback, $20 seems a high price to pay for a piece of molded plastic. But how much value do you put on sharing a cup of joe? And if you’re already an Aeropress fan, the 2POUR is the perfect way to extend its flexibility.



2POUR Dual Press Accessory: $19.99 at Amazon The new Dual Press Accessory for the Aeropress coffee maker is designed for all models, apart from the XL version. The two spouts allow for a smooth transfer of liquid to two cups when used with the Aeropress. This direct to cup method eliminates the hot liquid cooling during the transfer process if another vessel is used, and delivers equal measures.

How to use the 2POUR Dual Brew

If you know how to use an Aeropress, using the 2POUR Dual Press is relatively easy, and you can make two cups of coffee from a single plunge. However, the method is slightly different to usual, and you’ll need to follow the inverted method.



Here’s what you need to do:



1. Grind your coffee, or use pre-ground coffee — medium ground is best.

2. Add 30g of coffee to your Aeropress.

3. Add water — a temperature between 175-185°F is ideal.

4. Stir the liquid and allow it to steam for about one minute.

5. Fit the filter on top of the unit.

6. Turn the unit 180 degrees and position on top of the 2POUR Dual Press.

7. Ensure you have two cups placed underneath the spouts -— check that they are no taller than 3.85 inches. There is a handy height guide on the side of the packaging.

8. Slowly press down the plunger and watch the liquid dispense into your two cups.

9. Add extra water as required.

There’s no need to worry about pouring out equal measures of the hot liquid, as the 2POUR delivers identical amounts.

What's my verdict?

One of my sons, who loves his coffee, uses an Aeropress for his daily fix and enjoys trying out all the new accessories. There’s no doubt that this add-on gives even greater flexibility to a coffee marker that has rightly earned its place in today’s coffee market, and it’s especially popular among those who don’t want to splash out on an expensive coffee maker or where countertop space is limited.

I enjoyed using the 2POUR, even though I was initially reluctant to try the inverted coffee-making method. But despite my reservations, the coffee went where it was intended instead of spilling over my countertop! And it certainly dished out equal portions, so you don’t need to fret over who has the largest caffeine fix. I'd say that if you're already up for using an Aeropress, using the 2POUR won't be an issue and it will allow your to share your coffee habit, without making a second brew.

Having add-on accessories, like the 2POUR and Aeropress Flow Control Filter, which I’ve also tested, can up the level of your coffee experience. And who’s to say that $20 is a high price to pay for sharing what you love?