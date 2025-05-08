I can't wait to try the Fellow Espresso Series 1, but this design feature has me concerned

Fellow announced its Espresso Series 1 machine at the end of April, and it's shaping up to be the hottest coffee release of 2025.

From the stunning, commercial-style design to its surprisingly reasonable price point, I can't wait to get my hands on this new machine for in-depth testing to see if it rates as one of the best espresso machines. But there's one feature that has me concerned, and it's the circular LCD display.

I'm not the only one with this concern. Commenters on Fellow's YouTube announcement also queried the brand's decision. "Amazing machine! I'm seriously considering it!," says one commenter, "But why do you guys insist on a circle display instead of a rectangle, which seems to better support the list of options?" Another simply commented, "Please add a BACK button. Don't get why they would not include this!"

I'm not sold on the tiny screen

When I reviewed the Fellow Aiden coffee maker last year, I had one main complaint about its design, and that's the user interface. It's far from a fatal flaw — the machine is currently sitting in the top spot of my best coffee maker guide, and I use it every morning — but the combination of the dial and circular display was a common complaint among many Fellow enthusiasts.

Chief among their complaints is the lack of a 'back' button. On the Aiden, this means you need to scroll all the way back to the left to cancel or change something. If you've scrolled up to 10 cups, only to realize you're using a medium roast instead of a dark roast, you have to scroll all the way back to 1 cup before you get the option to go back. And if you want to set up a profile, you'll need to scroll through the entire alphabet. So why has Fellow added this same interface to the Espresso Series 1?

Minimalism is central to the brand's ethos, as is removing all the factors that can come between you and a good cup of coffee. On Fellow's launch video, the machine is described as "smooth and inviting, with no unnecessary buttons or clutter."

You could say that again. Aside from the dial, there are only three buttons on this machine: one for espresso, one for steam and one for hot water. It probably wouldn't have been too aesthetically challenging to add a "back" button to the lineup, but I see the appeal of mirroring the design of the Aiden in the latest coffee maker.

I'm still so excited

There's no denying that the Fellow Espresso Series 1 offers an immense set of features for the price. I can't think of a single machine on the market that can do what this machine can for under $1,500.

Using a "boosted boiler," this machine pre-heats your water through a thermoblock before it goes into the boiler, and it also offers a heated group head for thermal stability. According to Fellow, you'll be brewing in just 2 minutes.

Taking cues from the Aiden, Fellow brings the same profile technology to the Series 1. This allows you to set a custom dose, ratio, temperature, pre-infusion, and more. To be fair to Fellow, you don't need to use the dial to do any of this. You can pair your machine with an app that will allow you to download custom settings designed to pair with the beans available on Fellow Drops, and set up your own bespoke preferences. So, mercifully, there's no need to scroll through the entire alphabet on your LCD screen.

I've got no doubt that this machine is about to change the game, but I'll be checking it out myself at the London Coffee Festival next week. Stay tuned for my first hands-on impressions.