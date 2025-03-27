5 clever ways to reuse your dehumidifier water around the home

published

Don’t let water go to waste!

Removing dehumidifier water
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you’re dealing with regional flooding or trying to combat excessive damp in your bathroom or basement, using one of the best dehumidifiers can make all the difference. Not only can they work quickly to reduce humidity levels, but can help prevent mold, mildew growth and musty smells.

As a result, the average dehumidifier can pull in up to 10 gallons of water/moisture a day from the air — meaning a lot of it gets poured down our drains.

However, rather than letting all that water go to waste, there are some clever ways you can reuse your dehumidifier water around the home. What’s more, you’ll be cutting down on your utility bills, whilst doing your part for the planet. So it’s a win-win!

From reviving your plants and garden to washing the car, here are some handy ways to reuse your dehumidifier water.

1. Watering plants

A range of houseplants lined up on a shelf

A range of houseplants lined up on a shelf (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you’re a houseplant parent, you’ll need to make sure they’re watered regularly. And since dehumidifiers typically produce the most water during humid/growing seasons, this is the ideal time to recycle it.

Simply pour the dehumidifier water into a watering can and use it to water houseplants or your outdoor garden.

Bear in mind that distilled water may contain traces of impurities. For that reason, it's best suited for watering non-edible plants like houseplants or flowers.

Never use dehumidifier water on vegetables or herb gardens, as these can soak up contaminants and increase the risk of lead in fruits and vegetables.

Just avoid overwatering houseplants, or if you have a green thumb, check out these 5 easy houseplants to grow from cuttings.

2. Give your car a wash

Man washing a black car with cloth

Man washing a black car with cloth (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to save water when handwashing your car, you can always reuse your dehumidifier water. Just fill your bucket as normal, add your favorite cleaning products and get it spotless again. And why stop there?

Alternatively, you can reuse the water to wash away dirt-ridden outdoor paths, bricks or patio stones, so that your front or backyard looks a lot less grimy.

3. Filling your steam iron

A blonde woman holding a pink and white steaming iron over a white bed

A blonde woman holding a pink and white steaming iron over a white bed (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you have a lot of laundry to get through, you might be putting your steam iron to good use. Instead of constantly filling it up from the faucet, why not reuse your dehumidifier water?

In fact, experts claim that water from the dehumidifier is better for some steam irons than tap water. This is because tap water usually contains minerals that collect on an iron’s soleplate as steam evaporates, that may either clog the iron’s water tank or leave stains.

Since dehumidifier water is essentially distilled, this tends to have a lot less minerals, and is more suitable for ironing. Before use however, always check that your steam iron is distilled water-safe and can cope with dehumidifier water without corroding.

4. Cleaning your floors

A mop being wrung out in a bucket

A mop being wrung out in a bucket (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether you own a wet and dry vacuum cleaner or prefer a traditional mop, you can recycle dehumidifier water to get your floors spotless. Just don’t forget to mix it with your usual cleaning products to kill any bacteria or microbes lurking around.

If you want to upgrade your cleaning routine, check out our best vacuum cleaners. Or if you have mainly hard flooring, here are 5 things you need to know before buying a wet dry vacuum cleaner.

Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner
Shark Hydrovac Messmaster 3-in-1 Floor Cleaner: was $299 now $199 at Amazon

This 3-in-1 floor cleaner can vacuum and mop at the same time to deep clean hard floors and refresh area rugs. What’s more, it comes with a self-cleaning system, antimicrobial brushroll, and Odor Neutralizer for hygiene and to get rid of lingering smells. It's powerful enough to quickly suck up dirt, debris, wet messes and stains to cover all your needs.

View Deal

5. Cleaning outdoor furniture

Garden furniture and decor

Garden furniture and decor (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you enjoy relaxing outdoors, or simply want to spruce up your garden furniture for your yard, give it a good wipe down with old dehumidifier water.

Simply fill your bucket and use a cleaning sponge to go around your yard to clean your outdoor chairs, tables or even gardening tools. This is a great way to save money and be more sustainable.

