Save big on Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate this Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day sales events are some of the best times to buy a new gaming console as you can frequently expect to nab a hardware bargain, and Prime's Big Deal Days are no different.

For a limited time only, you can grab the Xbox Series X for just $473 at Amazon, saving you $26 off the regular price. And if you're buying a new Xbox console, we'd also recommend investing in Xbox Game Pass while it's discounted, too.

For the record, this isn't the biggest Xbox Series X discount we've ever seen (July's Prime Day saw a $50 discount), but it's still a respectable saving for anyone who's yet to take the plunge into the current generation.

Xbox Series X: was $499 now $473 @ Amazon

The Xbox Series X boasts 12 teraflops of graphics power, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a Blu-ray drive and can comfortably run games at 60 frames per second in 4K resolution. In our Xbox Series X review, we gave the console an Editor's Choice award and crowned it 'the one Xbox console to rule them all'.

We're four years into the current generation, and the Xbox Series X is still a very solid console. Its specs are still impressive, that speedy SSD means load times are lightning-fast, and even if it lacks the extra functions of the PS5's DualSense, the comfortable controller is still a favorite among gamers.

However, we would point out that if you don't want or need a disc drive, you might be better off pre-ordering the white Xbox Series X Digital Edition. The new edition arrives in just a matter of days on October 15, and at just $448, it's a great way to join the new generation whilst still saving a few bucks. Dead set on a black Xbox Series X? You can also grab a refurbished Xbox Series X for $449 at Amazon right now.

If you've already bagged a new console (or you're waiting to pick up the Digital Xbox Series X in just a few days), we'd seriously recommend signing up for Xbox Game Pass, as it's a great way to access some of the best Xbox Series X games like Starfield, Forza Horizon 5 and upcoming titles like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Given the price hike for the premium offering — Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — just went up in September to $19.99/month, you can bag a decent saving by buying a 3-month membership during the Prime Day October deals. Why's Game Pass Ultimate so important? It's the only plan that includes day-one access to new first-party Xbox titles.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3 months): was $49 now $44 @ Amazon

Bag three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now for 10% off the price at Amazon. This amazing service gives you access to an impressive library of must-play Xbox titles, including recent releases like Starfield, plenty of PC games, and all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold. It's a must-have subscription for anyone with an Xbox.

If you're looking for Prime Day gaming deals, we've also highlighted a range of great Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals and spotted the PS5 Slim is now available at it's lowest-ever price. To ensure you make the most of Amazon's big sales event, check out our Prime Day live blog for coverage of all the biggest discounts across all kinds of product categories.