Forget Prime Day: You can snag a PS5 Slim for its lowest price ever at Amazon now

Prime Big Deal Days is only a few days away, with Amazon's October Prime Day kicking off on October 8. But you don't have to wait until then to save big on Sony's latest PlayStation console, the PS5 Slim, with its smaller footprint and beefed-up storage.

Right now, Amazon has the PlayStation 5 Slim marked down to $426 — a savings of $73. If you don't need the console's Blu-ray Disc Drive, you can shave off another almost $50 bucks by snagging the digital-only PS5 Slim, which is down to $380 at Amazon. In both cases, you're getting the console at its lowest price since launch. For all the basketball fans out there, Amazon also has a deal on the PS5 Digital Edition bundled with NBA 2K25 for $427.

PS5 Slim Digital Edition: was $449 now $379 @ Amazon

Lowest price! The PS5 Slim (Digital Edition) is the same great console, just minus the Blu-ray disc drive. While this model cannot play physical games, it is $50 cheaper, and the lack of a chunky drive improves the console's overall aesthetic. This is the perfect pick if you're fully committed to buying your games digitally.

PS5 NBA 2K25 Bundle: was $499 now $427 @ Amazon

This PS5 bundle includes a digital copy of NBA 2K25 along with the PS5 Slim Digital Edition and a PS5 DualSense controller. Note: The Digital Edition lacks a 4K UDH Blu-ray disc drive.

As the best-selling video console of this generation, the PS5 practically needs no introduction. After its initial launch in 2020, Sony rolled out a smaller version, the PS5 Slim, in 2023, a mid-cycle refresh that takes everything great bout the original and improves upon it.

In our PS5 Slim review, we praised its thinner design, larger 1TB SSD storage space (up from 825GB on the original PS5), and its modular design, which lets you add or remove a disc drive as you like. Not to mention the extensive library of PS5 games to play, if you’re only just now jumping into this current console generation.

The timing couldn't be better too, as you can get a slew of PlayStation games starting at just $2 at Amazon and the PlayStation Store. The sale includes some of the best PS5 games out there, like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Marvel's Spider-Man.

Stock is already selling out fast at competiting retailers like Walmart and Best Buy, so we recommend scooping up this deal while you can. For even more ways to save, check out our round-up of the best early Prime Day deals you can shop now.