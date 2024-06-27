Today's NYT Connections hints and answers — Thursday, June 27, #382

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on June 27 for puzzle #382 take a drop in complexity compared to yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.2 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #380, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #382. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Pursuit

: Pursuit 🟩 Green : Romantic letter sign-offs

: Romantic letter sign-offs 🟦 Blue : Group within a group

: Group within a group 🟪 Purple: Gold ____

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle starts out a bit romantic and then gets partisan before settling down into old age or the history of San Francisco. Take your pick.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #382?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Pursuit: Chase, hunt, quest, search

Chase, hunt, quest, search 🟩 Romantic letter sign-offs: Always, kisses, love, yours

Always, kisses, love, yours 🟦 Group within a group: Camp, party, side, wing

Camp, party, side, wing 🟪 Gold ___: Bond, leaf, mine, rush

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #381, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

When I started today's puzzle, I managed the first two categories quite quickly and though Connections was in a romantic mood. I actually got the green category first with always, kisses, love and yours.

Maybe I write too many emails, but I immediately clock the letter sign off. If I'm being honest its actually because I think too much about how to sign off any email or letter. Not that I'm saying love or kisses to colleagues.

Following the amorous mood, the yellow Pursuit category was an easy connection with chase, hunt, quest and search. Though, perhaps romance isn't the right word when I was immediately reminded of Pepe Le Pew, the most problematic Looney Tune.

You would not believe how long I started at the final eight words. In my mind the connection was "right". I had right party, right side, right wing. I knew those were correct but couldn't find another "right" word. I understand the group within a group connection, but I couldn't find it. I guessed with camp. Perhaps subconsciously I had the answer.

Purple was perfunctory but it made sense once I saw it. Admittedly, I was trying to make a music connection with rush and bond. Leaf and mine are fun to cap it all off.