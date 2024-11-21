The best gifts for streamers in 2024: Input, PCs, desks and more

Livestreaming has become a hugely popular form of entertainment in its own right in the last decade, with new content creators finding fresh angles to showcase their personality and talent with larger audiences.

Whether you prefer Twitch, YouTube, Kick or more, you may be wondering what goes into building the ultimate streaming setup. Luckily, we're here to take all the guesswork out of things, helping you identify what your budding streamer gift recipient might be looking for over the holiday season.

Whether it's a powerful prebuilt PC, a nifty standing desk, or a way to get the lighting just right in their setup, there's plenty to suit just about any budget.

Here are our picks for the best gifts for streamers in 2024. And for any newbie streamers out there, we've got an ultimate guide on how to get started on Twitch.

Streaming Equipment

AVerMedia HDMI Capture Card: $129 @ Amazon

First thing's first — you'll need to find a way to capture whatever it is you're recording, and this offering from AVerMedia is affordable and very capable. It has support for PC and console via HDMI, with up to 240 FPS if you drop down from 4K resolution.

Logitech Blue Yeti microphone: was $129 now $99 at Amazon A mic I've personally used for streaming and podcasting, the Blue Yeti is relatively compact and can be attached to boom stands and more, all while offering excellent audio quality and Blue's own audio adjustment.

Loupedeck Live S: $189 @ Loupdeck

Offering a handy control panel of buttons and dials to save you pausing your stream to get things done (while also doubling as a series of productivity shortcuts), the Loupedeck Live S lets you adjust your broadcast on the fly.

NEEWER Chromakey Backdrop: $47 @ Amazon

Streamers will know the importance of a backdrop, particularly one that's easy to edit out or put your own broadcast packaging over. Thankfully, these affordable backdrops make it easy to do just that.

SPONSORED Logitech G's Top Gaming Bundle

Every game streamer worth their salt will tell you that streaming isn't just about skill — it's about presentation. This streamer-centric gaming bundle includes high-quality gear like the G309 Mouse, the G515 Lightspeed TKL Keyboard, and the G733 Headset from Logitech G. Better yet, light up your stream with the best-selling Litra Beam Streaming Light. It provides full-spectrum LED light with pro-level effects and fits into small spaces a clunky soft-box couldn't dream of. Whether your audience is five people or 5,000, they'll appreciate it.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $129 now $109 at Amazon SteelSeries' Nova 5 is a relatively affordable headset with audio quality that far outstrips the price tag. An easy pick for some of the best gaming headphones you can find without spending a ton of money, they come with console-specific designs but each one is great.

Running the Stream

GEEKOM GT1 AI Mini PC: $799 @ Amazon

Console players don't have as many options as PC gamers when it comes to streaming — until they hook their PS5, Switch, or Xbox up to something like this. A compact AI PC with plenty of RAM and a 1TB drive for captured video, it'll take up barely any room in your setup.

Alienware Aurora R16: was $1,999 now $1,399 at Dell Sure, a gaming PC doesn't come cheap, but this Alienware model is the cream of the crop. It packs a 4070 GPU, 32 GB of RAM, a terabyte of storage and an Intel Core i7 which altogether will run any game you throw at it with overhead enough for broadcasting.

Asus TUF Gaming 27" Monitor: was $279 now $265 at Amazon 2K resolution is the sweet spot for many PC gamers since anything above that tends to cost frames or broadcast quality, and this Asus monitor, with HDR 10 and 165Hz support is a great mid-range option for the budding streamer.

Dell 24" Monitor: $119 @ Dell

What's better than one monitor? Two, of course — with one serving as your gameplay screen and another ideal for reading chat messages or managing the broadcast. This 24-inch Dell monitor is nicely priced, and has 1080p resolution — ideal for a second screen.

Huanuo Dual Monitor Stand: $62 @ Amazon

Two monitors requires two stands, or so you'd think. But this Huanuo stand can hold both of the screens above so you can focus on creating entertaining moments for viewers.

FEZIBO Electric Standing Desk: $99 @ Amazon

A comfortable desk with plenty of space is one thing, but a standing desk helps keep your circulation going on those marathon streams without needing you to move away from the game.

Building the set

DXRacer Craft: $449 @ DXRacer

Not all gaming chairs are created equal, but we found the DXRacer Craft to be a good-looking seat for a reasonable price, while offering the comfort you need to get work done.

Nanoleaf Shapes: was $199 now $139 at Amazon Nanoleaf lighting has become popular thanks to its varied array of shapes and lines, and these ones can be set in any arrangement of seven lights. Controllable via smart home assistants or a companion app, they can set the tone for a stream.

Divoom Pixoo-64: was $199 now $119 at Amazon This slick digital picture frame can provide stream information to viewers as part of your setup, or it can just offer a whimsical piece of your desk that showcases the weather, time, and temperature.