Amazon launches epic PlayStation sale with PS5 Slim and PSVR 2 at lowest prices ever

With both Sony’s own Days of Play sales event and Amazon Prime Day 2024 in the rearview mirror, I had assumed the biggest PlayStation deals of the summer had come and gone. Turns out I was very wrong because right now Amazon is offering some of the best gaming deals of the year with the PS5 Slim, the PSVR 2 and loads of the best PS5 games all heavily discounted.

The flagship Amazon deal is the PS5 Slim for $449. That’s a $50 saving and matches Amazon’s lowest-ever price for the powerful game console. Meanwhile, the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is on sale for $399, that’s also $50 off. There’s an even bigger saving on the PSVR 2 which is currently $200 off, now just $349. Or, for an extra $50, you can get the Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle for $399 which includes the VR headset and one of the best PSVR 2 games.

Meanwhile, if you’re already a PS5 owner (or are picking up a console today thanks to the above hardware deals), you’ll be pleased to know that loads of essential PS5 games are also on sale. This includes Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for $49, God of War Ragnarökfor $39 and Horizon Forbidden West for $29, among many other PlayStation Studios published titles.

This is one of the best PS5 sales events we’re likely to see this side of Black Friday, so let’s dive into all the PlayStation deals that you can shop right now over on Amazon…

PS5 console deals

PSVR 2 deals

PS5 game deals

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sees PlayStation's iconic intergalactic mascots go on their wildest adventure yet. Both Ratchet and Clank are playable, as well as a brand new character, Rivet. The game plays in gorgeous 4K at 60 fps thanks to the power of the PS5, and really takes advantage of the console's full next-gen capabilities.

Horizon Forbidden West: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

A sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn on the PS4, Horizon Forbidden West takes everything that was great about its predecessor and expands upon it. In this open-world action/adventure game, you take control of Aloy: a warrior in the post-apocalyptic United States that has been reclaimed by nature. There, she must contend with animal-like machines, as well as cunning human foes as she ventures from her homeland towards the coast of the Pacific.

Demon's Souls: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls' title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.

Returnal: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon

Returnal is a heart-pounding PS5 game that combines bullet-hell gameplay with an engaging roguelike structure. You play an astronaut stuck in a time loop on a mysterious, and very deadly, alien planet. It's your job to break the cycle and unravel the mystery of this strange new world and how you came to be stranded here.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games have been remastered for the PS5 sporting improved framerate, boosted texture quality and faster loading times. Both games were already a must-play on PS4, but with these next-gen improvements, this collection is utterly essential for both newcomers and Uncharted vets.

The Last Of Us Part I: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

The Last of Us Part 2 didn't exactly need Remastered (the PS4 original was more than sufficient even in 2024), but one of the best sequels in gaming history getting a thin, but appreciated, fresh coat of paint is no bad thing. In this action epic, you play as both Ellie and new character Abby as their harrowing stories intertwine across the rain-swept city of Seattle, Washington. Prepare yourself for a brutal journey.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free in-game update.