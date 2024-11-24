PS5 Pro Black Friday deals — 7 products that will level up your gaming
These products will boost your gaming experience
The PS5 Pro is currently the most powerful gaming console thanks to its upgraded GPU and boosted graphical features. PS5 Pro-enhanced games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us II Remastered look sharper and run smoother than ever on the new system. While the $699 asking price is steep, the system delivers the ultimate PlayStation gaming experience.
The PS5 Pro is undeniably impressive, but you can make using the console more enjoyable with the right accessories and devices. For instance, without one of the best TVs, you can’t fully appreciate the PS5 Pro’s upgraded graphics and performance. Similarly, you’ll want things like the best gaming headsets to maximize your immersion, a pro-level controller for the Pro console, and extra SSD storage.
Black Friday deals are flooding in, which makes this the perfect time to buy products to help you get the most out of your PS5 Pro. To that end, I’ve selected 7 items I use or want to get for PS5 Pro. And don’t worry if you’re a PS5 owner who isn’t ready to upgrade, as these products are also ideal for the original system or PS5 Slim.
Quick links
- LG 65" C4 4K OLED TV: was $2,699 now $1,496 at Amazon
- Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198
- PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
- PDP Victrix Pro BFG Controller: was $179 now $159 @ Amazon
- PowerA Twin Charging Station for Dualsense Wireless Controllers: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon
- WD_Black SN850P 2TB SSD: was $269 now $133 @ Amazon
- Playstation Media Remote: $29 @ Amazon
7 best products for PS5 Pro
The C4 is LG's flagship OLED TV and an excellent choice to pair with the PS5 Pro. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looks colorful and dazzlingly bright, which is exactly what you want for video games. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note that all LG C4 models are currently on sale:
42" for $896
48" for $996
55" for $1,196
77" for $2,196
82" for $3,296
Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198
What's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $100 on this peripheral which complements the Inzone M9 gaming monitor and of course, the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends.
PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
It's always a good idea to have a second controller if the one you're using needs to charge or if you have company over. To that end, I recommend buying another PS5 DualSense. This all-arounder is perfect for just about any genre and is arguably the best PlayStation controller yet.
PDP Victrix Pro BFG Controller: was $179 now $159 @ Amazon
You need a Pro controller for your Pro console. While the DualSense Edge is a fantastic choice, I suggest the PDP Victrix Pro BFG. Not only is this currently on sale, but its modular design lets you alter the controller to better suit competitive games like first-person shooters and fighting games. When it comes to third-party PS4 and PS5 controllers, it can rank high among the best.
PowerA Twin Charging Station for Dualsense Wireless Controllers: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon
If you're spending hours gaming on the PS5 Pro then you'll need to ensure your controllers are always charged and ready for action. The PowerA Twin charging station can charge two DualSense controllers at once and looks good doing it. This officially licensed peripheral also comes with a 2 year warranty.
WD_Black SN850P 2TB SSD: was $269 now $133 @ Amazon
The PS5 Pro packs 2TB of storage, which is more than the PS5's paltry 825GB. However, if you need even more space for games, then I suggest this WD_Black 2TB SSD to ensure you'll never run out of space. This model comes with a pre-installed heatsink and can be slotted straight into your PS5 Pro out of the box.
Playstation Media Remote: $29 @ Amazon
Like the PS5, the PS5 Pro is an excellent device for enjoying your favorite streaming content. Instead of using the DualSense controller, I suggest the PlayStation media remote to pull up apps like Netflix, Spotify, YouTube and Disney+ — all of which you can access via dedicated buttons! Though this item isn't on sale (yet), it's one I highly recommend and also use daily.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.