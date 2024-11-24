PS5 Pro Black Friday deals — 7 products that will level up your gaming

The PS5 Pro is currently the most powerful gaming console thanks to its upgraded GPU and boosted graphical features. PS5 Pro-enhanced games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Last of Us II Remastered look sharper and run smoother than ever on the new system. While the $699 asking price is steep, the system delivers the ultimate PlayStation gaming experience.

The PS5 Pro is undeniably impressive, but you can make using the console more enjoyable with the right accessories and devices. For instance, without one of the best TVs, you can’t fully appreciate the PS5 Pro’s upgraded graphics and performance. Similarly, you’ll want things like the best gaming headsets to maximize your immersion, a pro-level controller for the Pro console, and extra SSD storage.

Black Friday deals are flooding in, which makes this the perfect time to buy products to help you get the most out of your PS5 Pro. To that end, I’ve selected 7 items I use or want to get for PS5 Pro. And don’t worry if you’re a PS5 owner who isn’t ready to upgrade, as these products are also ideal for the original system or PS5 Slim.

7 best products for PS5 Pro

Sony Inzone H9: was $299 now $198

What's better than the Sony Inzone H9? A discounted Sony Inzone H9. You can save $100 on this peripheral which complements the Inzone M9 gaming monitor and of course, the PS5. The Inzone H9 takes advantage of the PS5’s Tempest 3D audio technology to produce immersive sound. And because you can connect simultaneously to PS5 and Discord, you’ll be able to hear game sounds while chatting with friends.

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon

It's always a good idea to have a second controller if the one you're using needs to charge or if you have company over. To that end, I recommend buying another PS5 DualSense. This all-arounder is perfect for just about any genre and is arguably the best PlayStation controller yet.

PDP Victrix Pro BFG Controller: was $179 now $159 @ Amazon

You need a Pro controller for your Pro console. While the DualSense Edge is a fantastic choice, I suggest the PDP Victrix Pro BFG. Not only is this currently on sale, but its modular design lets you alter the controller to better suit competitive games like first-person shooters and fighting games. When it comes to third-party PS4 and PS5 controllers, it can rank high among the best.

PowerA Twin Charging Station for Dualsense Wireless Controllers: was $24 now $19 @ Amazon

If you're spending hours gaming on the PS5 Pro then you'll need to ensure your controllers are always charged and ready for action. The PowerA Twin charging station can charge two DualSense controllers at once and looks good doing it. This officially licensed peripheral also comes with a 2 year warranty.

WD_Black SN850P 2TB SSD: was $269 now $133 @ Amazon

The PS5 Pro packs 2TB of storage, which is more than the PS5's paltry 825GB. However, if you need even more space for games, then I suggest this WD_Black 2TB SSD to ensure you'll never run out of space. This model comes with a pre-installed heatsink and can be slotted straight into your PS5 Pro out of the box.