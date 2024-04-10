PlayStation Spring sale gets a second wave with even more of the best PS5 games — here’s 13 deals I’d buy

PlayStation Store launched its Spring Sale at the start of the month with discounts on loads of the best PS5 games. And this seasonal sales event just got even bigger with a fresh wave of deals including God of War Ragnarök , Demon’s Souls and more.

Reclaim London from a controlling force looking to exploit the citizens of the historic city in Watch Dogs Legion. You can recruit any character you see wandering the streets and use their unique abilities in your quest to overthrow the sinister Albion corporation. This latest entry in the Watch Dog franchise is a creative open-world adventure with a timely message about privacy.

NHL 24 offers the most authentic on-ice experience yet. This latest entry in EA's annual hockey series packs several new improves including the Exhaust Engine which mimics the rush of a high-pressure game, as well as a refreshed presentation. There's also new HUT Moments which let you recreate classic moments in the sport. Even more causal hockey fan will love NHL 24.

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on mission to break free from a never-ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming bloat of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is arguably the best Star Wars media in years. Playing once again as Jedi in hiding Cal Kestis on the run from Sith inquisitors, this galaxy-spanning third-person action-adventure game combines satisfying lightsaber combat with rewarding exploration and also packs a highly cinematic story that will thrill Star Wars fans both new and old.

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Persona 3 Reload is a full remake of the beloved original game that set the structure for the Persona franchise as we know it today. You play a newcomer to Port Island and must live the everyday life of a student, while also exploring a dark mirror world full of dangerous shadows when the clock strikes midnight. Persona 3 Reload is perfect for newcomers and franchises veterans alike.

One of 2023's most pleasant surprises, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora doesn't switch up the Ubisoft open-world formula seen in games like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry. But the alien setting of Pandora makes everything feel brand new, and it's one of the most visually impressive games on PS5. In the vast open world of Pandora, you'll find cinematic combat, impressive traversal and a strong story. Even if you're not enamored with the Avatar movies you just might be surprised by this one.