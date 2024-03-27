PlayStation Spring Sale has my favorite PS5 games from $4 — here’s 17 deals I’d buy

The PlayStation Store is practically always running some form of sale, but it typically saves the very best deals for the flagship seasonal sales event, and the first up is the annual PlayStation Spring Sale — and it’s not disappointing with big discounts on top PS5 games.

Across PS5 and PS4 games, as well as DLC packs and in-game currencies, there are more than 3,500 deals, and that includes lowest prices ever for some of the best PS5 games around. My favorite picks include the awesome Dead Space remake for $27 , that’s a 60% savings, or Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for $29 , an ideal choice if you’ve been watching Hulu’s Shogun . Plus, The Witcher 3 Complete Edition is $14 , that’s 70% off, and my GOTY 2023, Lies of P is now $44 (was $59).

Other unmissable offers include big savings on the Digital Deluxe Editions of some blockbuster PS5 exclusives including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (now $39), Demon’s Souls (now $49) and Returnal (now $39). And if you’re looking to spend as little as possible the fantastic narrative-driven shooter Metro Exodus is 80% off having dropped to just $4 while The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is on sale for $9 , that’s a lot of RPG for less than 10 bucks.

Meanwhile, if you prefer buying disc-based games instead of digital downloads, I’ve also included some of the best PS5 deals at etailers including Amazon and Best Buy down below. So, let’s dive into this epic spring sale savings on essential PS5 games.

Best PS5 game deals right now

PS5 and PS4 games: <a href="https://store.playstation.com/en-us/category/70e94b4f-a555-4b31-91fe-1bf4b8050464/1" data-link-merchant="store.playstation.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $4 @ PlayStation Store

PlayStation Store has launched its annual Spring Sale with almost 1,900 discounts across PS5 and PS4 games. This sale includes loads of must-play titles, and there's also savings on DLC items and in-game currencies which can expand the lifespan of your favorite games. This sale is set to run until April 24, and new deals could be added in the weeks ahead so be sure to check back regularly.

Riders Republic: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FRiders-Republic-PlayStation-5-Standard%2Fdp%2FB08HTP8BKG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $12 @ Amazon

<a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/riders-republic" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Riders Republic offers a massive extreme sports playground that you can explore on a bike, skis, snowboard, wingsuit or even a rocket-powered glider. With dozens of events to complete, and tons of secrets to unearth across its large-scale map, you'll likely be playing Riders Republic for months to come. Plus, there's a whole load of optional DLC if you want even more content including a new skateboarding mode.

NBA 2K24 (Kobe Bryant Edition): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6550657&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fnba-2k24-kobe-bryant-edition-playstation-5%2F6550657.p%3FskuId%3D6550657&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $19 @ Best Buy

Take to the court in the most authentic basketball simulator around, NBA 2K24 is the latest iteration of the popular franchise and it looks and plays better than ever. This year's entry in the long-running series is all about the Black Mamba himself, Kobe Bryant, and a new mode gives you he chance to recreate some of his most legendary moments on his rise to sporting stardom.

Deathloop: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDEATHLOOP-Standard-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB08NDYPWK7%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $25 @ Amazon

2021 was the year of time loops in gaming, and Deathloop casts you as a wisecracking mercenary on mission to break free from a never ending day. In order to break the loop you'll need to eliminate a group of high powered targets before the day can reset, but your task is complicated by the rival assassin that is simultaneously hunting you down.

Resident Evil 4: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FResident-Evil-4-PS5-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0BJTKYLCB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/resident-evil-4" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPrince-PersiaTM-Lost-Crown-Standard-PlayStation%2Fdp%2FB0C7RP9T1G%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Elden Ring: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FElden-Ring-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB09743F8P6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A collaboration between developer FromSoftware, the creators of Dark Souls, and acclaimed fantasy author George R. R. Martin, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/elden-ring" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_self">Elden Ring is a stunning open-world action RPG where every victory is hard-fought. You'll die frequently, but the sense of satisfaction that comes after downing a hulking boss after dozens of defeats is practically unmatched in all of gaming. Now is the ideal time to jump into Elden Ring ahead of its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion finally launching this June.

Persona 3 Reload: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPersona-3-Reload-Standard-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0CGFCC193%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

Persona 3 Reload is a full remake of the beloved original game that set the structure for the Persona franchise as we know it today. You play a newcomer to Port Island and must live the everyday life of a student, while also exploring a dark mirror world full of dangerous shadows when the clock strikes midnight. Persona 3 Reload is perfect for newcomers and franchises veterans alike.

Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLike-Dragon-Infinite-Wealth-PlayStation-5%2Fdp%2FB0CJHD3JZ8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

The Like a Dragon series return in its most ambitious entry to date. Infinite Wealth switches up the franchise in several key ways, most excitingly moving the action from its native Japan to the new setting of sun-soaked Hawaii. Offering a dynamic battle-system and a story that veterans of the long-running series will love (but newcomers can also enjoy) this is an excellent RPG.