NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #85 (Monday, May 28 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "All atwitter" — is reasonably self-explanatory, but that doesn't mean finding all the answers will be easy.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #86, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #86, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #86.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #86 is... "All atwitter".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Natural sounds".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

CHEERS

THIS

BRILL

TUCK

WART

PART

SWEET

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends with 'G'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BIRDSONG.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #86?

Drumroll, please...

TWEET

WHISTLE

TRILL

CLUCK

SCREECH

CHIRP

WARBLE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was BIRDSONG.

Clues used: 0

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Nothing too taxing about today's theme (even if I did spend a little time hunting for the word 'hashtag' - old habits die hard, and I don't think the Twitter/X rebrand will ever stick for me!)

That was, in part, because TWEET was the first word I found, right at the top from left to right. But after a quickly abandoned attempt to find social network-related words, I found WHISTLE and realized this was actually about something far more pleasant: birds!

I could have gone for the spangram - BIRDSONG - there and then, but before I could, I noticed TRILL in the bottom-right corner, so added it to my list. Then, after getting the spangram, I saw CLUCK immediately below it.

That left three to find. SCREECH was isolated on its own in the top-left corner, which is just as well as I probably wouldn't have thought of it on my own.

Two were left, wound around each other in the bottom right. I got CHIRP first, which just left WARBLE to unravel.

A charming, if not-too-challenging, puzzle today.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #85 right here.