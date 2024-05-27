NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #85 (Monday, May 27 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Noodle on this one" — isn't too obscure in terms of what it means, but has some tricky words to find all the same.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #85, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #85, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #85.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #85 is... "Noodle on this one".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Carbo loading".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

BOWL

SPELL

HEEL

BONE

STIR

WELL

SPILLS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'P' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's PASTASHAPES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #85?

Drumroll, please...

WHEEL

BOWTIE

SHELL

RIBBON

TUBE

SPIRAL

ELBOW

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was PASTASHAPES.

Clues used: 0

🔵🔵🔵🟡

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A bit of a false start on this one, as I was originally looking for types of hats (for some reason, I associate "noodle" with head, rather than pasta), but as soon as I nabbed WHEEL and BOWTIE in the bottom right-hand corner I was away on the actual theme.

I got SHELL in the top right next, which cleared a path to the letters PASTA below. I followed that round the board and came up with the spangram of PASTASHAPES.

RIBBON and TUBE completed the bottom half of the puzzle, which left me with two to find in the top section. Thankfully I spotted SPIRAL quite quickly, as I'm actually not familiar with ELBOW pasta... but with only corner letters remaining, that was the only possible answer to conclude the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

