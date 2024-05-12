NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #70 (Sunday, May 12 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Picture perfect" — is tricky even if you figure out what it means immediately. There are just so many words that could fit the brief...

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #70, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #70, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #70.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #70 is... "Picture perfect".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: Celebrating Hollywood.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

DIARY

PARSE

WORK

CROCS

TOILET

PAINT

PRINT

RIGHTS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'O' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's OSCARWINNERS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #70?

Drumroll, please...

CRASH

ROCKY

PARASITE

GLADIATOR

SPOTLIGHT

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was OSCARWINNERS.

Clues used: 2.

💡🔵🔵💡

🔵🟡🔵🔵

Hello Strands fans. I found today's puzzle extremely tricky. At first it was because the theme felt too obscure - was it about artists, paintings or the mechanics of creating? - but even after I got the spangram it just seemed too big a topic. After all, the Oscars have been going on for nearly a century now, and my film knowledge just ain't that great.

Still, I muddled through, but not without taking up two clues. The first one gave me CRASH, which won the Best Picture gong in 2006. I got ROCKY (a winner in 1977) shortly afterwards revealing this was about films, but I still needed another clue to get the next one: PARASITE (Best Picture, 2020), which I had at least seen.

From there, I realized it wasn't just films, but OSCARWINNERS, so was able to complete the spangram across the board (earlier I saw the word 'rights' and wondered if it was going to be books turned into movies?).

I still had two to get, but thankfully these were virtually spelled out for me. GLADIATOR (2001) was a nice easy one in the top-right corner, but SPOTLIGHT (2016) still took a bit of decoding (I have yet to see it).

Yesterday's Strands answers

