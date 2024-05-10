NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #68 (Friday, May 10 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "Tap to play" — isn't too difficult to decode, but some of the final words are a bit taxing.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #68, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #68, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #68.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #68 is... "Like a rocket".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: Out of this world.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

ERODE

RIGHT

PEACE

TREE

PANTRY

RODS

SHOE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'T'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SPACEFLIGHT.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #68?

Drumroll, please...

LAUNCH

ORBIT

ENCOUNTER

SPLASHDOWN

REENTRY

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SPACEFLIGHT.

Clues used: 0.

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hello Strands fans. A bit of an easier one today. The theme isn't cryptic at all, and it's hard to interpret it in any other way. Indeed, my additional clue felt a little superfluous today.

Once again, I got the spangram first. I spotted SPACE, and then realized that was only half of the word, amending it to SPACEFLIGHT and stretching it from the top of the board to the bottom.

From there, it was pretty easy to come up with answers from a free association of space travel and rockets.

LAUNCH was the obvious starting point, quickly followed by ORBIT. That left a single path to follow backwards in the top right-hand corner to spell out ENCOUNTER.

Because of the length of answers in play, only two were left, snaked around each other in the bottom left-hand corner. SPLASHDOWN was one, and once that was done, REENTRY practically wrote itself.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #67 right here.