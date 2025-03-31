NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #394 (Tuesday, April 1 2025)

News
By published

Need help with Strands #394? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Jump to:
Strands today: Quick menu

1. Today's hints

2. Today's answer

3. Yesterday's answer

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "It's a sign!" — isn't at all obvious, and it'll take the reveal of a few answers before its meaning becomes clear.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #394, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #394, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #394.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #394 is... "It's a sign!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Changing seasons".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • MOOSE
  • HERSE
  • WOES
  • BITES
  • BREWS
  • TILES
  • BLIMP

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with S and ends with E.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SPRINGTIME.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #394?

Drumroll, please...

  • PUDDLES
  • BUDS
  • SHOWERS
  • BLOSSOMS
  • POLLEN
  • ROBINS

Strands #394

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SPRINGTIME.

Strands #394

“It's a sign!”

🔵💡🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's puzzle was one of those tricky ones where I found my first answer by accident, but still ended up using a clue.

That said, I don't think the theme - "It's a sign!" - is especially helpful, so I'm not kicking myself too hard. In fact, I started off looking for star signs, but then accidentally found PUDDLES in the top-right corner.

That meant nothing to me, so I used a clue which revealed BUDS. I was still confused, but after a little lateral thinking, I figured it might be connected to the start of April. Sure enough, I saw SHOWERS and was away.

I got the spangram of SPRINGTIME, which wasn't that helpful at breaking things up, as it only isolated a word I'd already found. But that wasn't a big deal as I now knew the kind of thing I was in search of with my remaining answers.

BLOSSOMS was in the top-left corner, followed by the bain of my summer - POLLEN - in the bottom half of the grid. That just left ROBINS on the left-hand side to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #393 right here.

See more Gaming News
Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
Switch 2 and Mario

Nintendo teases Switch 2 feature with new image right before big Direct reveal
Asus ROG Ally 2

The first Xbox handheld has just been teased — and it's a next-gen Asus ROG Ally
NYTimes Connections

NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, April 1 (#660)
See more latest
Most Popular
NYTimes Connections
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, April 1 (#660)
Switch 2 and Mario
Nintendo teases Switch 2 feature with new image right before big Direct reveal
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro just got Apple Intelligence and fresh spatial experiences — everything new in visionOS 2.4
MacBook Pro 2021
MacBook Pro redesign expected to arrive in 2026 — here's what to expect
Asus ROG Ally 2
The first Xbox handheld has just been teased — and it's a next-gen Asus ROG Ally
OnePlus Open held in the hand.
OnePlus Open just got a bunch of improvements thanks to an OxygenOS update — here's what's new
ChatGPT chatbot AI from Open AI
What is ChatGPT? Everything you need to know
Smartphone with 3D purple and blue message bubbles on pink background
Surfshark registers patent to combat metadata sharing and protect privacy
ChatGPT
OpenAI has opened the floodgates for ChatGPT to make previously banned images
Zoom call on MacBook
Fake Zoom installer tries to trick users into installing dangerous ransomware – here’s how to stay safe