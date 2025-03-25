NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #388 (Wednesday, March 26 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "In the circle of life" — is pretty obvious, if you're of a certain age.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #388, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #388, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #388.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #388 is... "In the circle of life".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Simba and friends".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

KITE

BEER

GATE

NAIL

MILL

KART

HOLY

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with L and ends with G.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's LIONKING.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #388?

Drumroll, please...

WARTHOG

ZEBRA

MEERKAT

HORNBILL

HYENA

ELEPHANT

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was LIONKING.

Strands #388

“In the circle of life”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and easy one if you were a child of the 90s like me.

"In the circle of life" can only refer to Disney's The Lion King - and that meant I found the spangram of LIONKING right away.

After briefly looking for character names, I got WARTHOG in the top-left corner and realized this was actually about species.

ZEBRA was in the bottom-left corner, followed by MEERKAT in the bottom right. HORNBILL - as in "Kings don't need advice from little hornbills for a start" - was above it.

I had two gaps to fill. The one in the bottom half was HYENA, and the top one was, of course, ELEPHANT.

Yesterday's Strands answers

