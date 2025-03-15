NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #378 (Sunday, March 16 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Drive to survive" — isn't too tough once you have an answer on the grid.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #378, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #378, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #378.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #378 is... "Drive to survive".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Let's burn rubber".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PENT

FLARE

SPENT

FLEA

ROLE

LIFE

MENU

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with F and ends with E.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FORMULAONE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #378?

Drumroll, please...

RACE

PITS

QUALIFYING

PODIUM

SPRINT

PRACTICE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FORMULAONE.

Strands #378

“Drive to survive”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Sometimes, the Strands theme clue is hidden in plain sight. Today was one of those days. "Drive to survive" was clearly going to be about cars in some capacity, and it was just a case of figuring out how exactly.

When RACE in the bottom-right corner turned out to be an answer, there wasn't much risk of me needing any help. Sure enough, I found PITS to its left and then got the spangram of FORMULAONE to divide the board in two.

I know very little about Formula One racing, but I know enough associated words to get by. I found QUALIFYING spelt backwards in a spiral from the middle of the spangram, and then PODIUM underneath it.

That just left two words to find at the top of the grid. Having found SPRINT in the top right, I just had to convert the anagram of ACCRTIEP into PRACTICE to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

