NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #378 (Sunday, March 16 2025)

Need help with Strands #378? Here are some hints and the answers

NYT Strands on a cellphone
(Image credit: Tom’s Guide/NY Times/Shutterstock)
Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Drive to survive" — isn't too tough once you have an answer on the grid.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #378, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #378, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #378.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #378 is... "Drive to survive".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Let's burn rubber".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

  • PENT
  • FLARE
  • SPENT
  • FLEA
  • ROLE
  • LIFE
  • MENU

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with F and ends with E.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FORMULAONE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #378?

Drumroll, please...

  • RACE
  • PITS
  • QUALIFYING
  • PODIUM
  • SPRINT
  • PRACTICE

Strands #378

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was FORMULAONE.

Strands #378

“Drive to survive”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. Sometimes, the Strands theme clue is hidden in plain sight. Today was one of those days. "Drive to survive" was clearly going to be about cars in some capacity, and it was just a case of figuring out how exactly.

When RACE in the bottom-right corner turned out to be an answer, there wasn't much risk of me needing any help. Sure enough, I found PITS to its left and then got the spangram of FORMULAONE to divide the board in two.

I know very little about Formula One racing, but I know enough associated words to get by. I found QUALIFYING spelt backwards in a spiral from the middle of the spangram, and then PODIUM underneath it.

That just left two words to find at the top of the grid. Having found SPRINT in the top right, I just had to convert the anagram of ACCRTIEP into PRACTICE to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #377 right here.

Alan Martin
Alan Martin

Freelance contributor Alan has been writing about tech for over a decade, covering phones, drones and everything in between. Previously Deputy Editor of tech site Alphr, his words are found all over the web and in the occasional magazine too. When not weighing up the pros and cons of the latest smartwatch, you'll probably find him tackling his ever-growing games backlog. Or, more likely, playing Spelunky for the millionth time.

