NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #318 (Wednesday, January 15 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Thar she blows!" — may have you guessing at a couple of the answers, if your knowledge of the topic is limited!

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #318, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #318, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #318.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #318 is... "Thar she blows!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Marine mammals."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

RACES

PESO

ROUT

LAKE

PLUSH

SOUTH

BLUR

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with W and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's WHALES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #318?

Drumroll, please...

HUMPBACK

BELUGA

BALEEN

SPERM

GRAY

BLUE

ORCA

RIGHT

...and the spangram was WHALES.

Strands #318

“Thar she blows!”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. It turns out I know more about whales than I thought! Although one of the answers involved me connecting letters until something worked, so I'm not ready to jack it all in and become a fake marine biologist, George Costanza style.

I was mightily aided by spotting the spangram of WHALES right away. It was hiding in plain sight, spelt from left to right across the middle of the grid.

HUMPBACK is the first category of whales I think of, and I found it in the top-right corner. BALUGA was on the opposite side, and that left six letters between the two - too few to be more than one word, so I started connecting them at random. Eventually I came up with BALEEN, which it turns out is a type of whale. Who knew?

Top half complete, I moved on to the bottom section. I spotted SPERM in the bottom-left corner, followed by GRAY immediately above it.

Keeping the color theme going, I found BLUE on the right, which isolated the two final answers. ORCA was in the middle, and RIGHT was appropriately tucked in the bottom-right corner to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

