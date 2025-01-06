NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #310 (Tuesday, January 7 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Front women" — is extremely hard, even with one or two answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #310, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #310, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #310.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #310 is... "Front women".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: All the answers can have the same word in front.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SLEEP

PREEN

TRIBES

PIES

BRINE

DRAMA

LURE

FILE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with L and ends with S.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's LADIES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #310?

Drumroll, please...

GAGA

BIRD

BUNNY

FINGER

SLIPPER

LIBERTY

MARMALADE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was LADIES.

Strands #310

“Front women”

🔵🔵💡🔵

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans - a term that doesn't suit me today. I found puzzle #310 really difficult, and I didn't make the connection between the words until right at the very end.

It's annoying, because the theme is actually really good in a cryptic way. "Front women" is quite literal - all of the answers can have a synonym for "woman" in front of them. In this case, "lady".

I thought I was being really smart when I connected "ladygaga" across the middle of the board, but it wasn't recognized as a word. GAGA was, though, so I assumed this was literally about famous female singers.

But when I couldn't find Beyonce, Madonna or Taylor Swift amongst the answers, I knew I was on the wrong track, at which point I connected BIRD next to GAGA without thinking.

I had no idea what these words had in common so played a clue which revealed BUNNY. Eh?

I was well and truly lost now, so just connecting words until something went blue. I pulled off this trick with FINGER along the left-hand side and SLIPPER to its right, but still didn't couldn't see the connection.

Still, the more letters you eliminate, the easier it is to find words, so I connected MARMALADE in the top left and then LIBERTY in the top right. That left just the spangram of LADIES to connect.

It was only then that I realized what it all meant, and felt rather silly. Well played, New York Times. Well played.

