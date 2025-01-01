NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #305 (Thursday, January 2 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Super bowl" — is extremely misleading, and you'll need to think outside the box to figure it out.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #305, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #305, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #305.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #305 is... "Super bowl".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "A winter warmer."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PORTS

SHIP

POODLE

SOURS

KARTS

SCANS

CHIPPER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with P.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CHICKENSOUP.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #305?

Drumroll, please...

STOCK

CELERY

NOODLES

PEPPER

ONIONS

CARROTS

...and the spangram was CHICKENSOUP.

Strands #305

“Super bowl”

💡🔵💡🔵

🟡🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. I was left kicking myself here. When I saw the theme was "Super bowl" I not unreasonably thought this would be about American Football - something I, as a Brit, know precious little about.

That's why I used not one, but two clues to start me off. The first one revealed STOCK that made me think I was slightly off base, but this was confirmed when CELERY was the second answer.

Right, it's a super bowl of something. And that something was revealed after I found NOODLES in the bottom-left corner, and I saw the spangram written from top to bottom: CHICKENSOUP.

With the left-hand side of the grid taken care of, it was just a case of finding the three remaining answers hidden on the right. I found PEPPER in the top corner first, followed by ONIONS directly below it. That left just CARROTS in the bottom-right corner to finish a rather devious puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

