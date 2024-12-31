NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #304 (Wednesday, January 1 2025)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "What a workout" — is easy enough to figure out, but is still rather tricky to fill out.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #304, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #304, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #304.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #304 is... "What a workout".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Cardio and weights."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

PLEA

TRIES

TRUCE

BEEP

FILED

HUNK

BRIE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts and ends with E.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's EXERCISE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #304?

Drumroll, please...

LUNGE

CRUNCH

SQUAT

PLANK

SITUP

BURPEE

DEADLIFT

...and the spangram was EXERCISE.

Strands #304

“What a workout”

🟡🔵🔵🔵

💡🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Happy New Year! Today's theme - "What a workout" - isn't too hard to decode, even if it's unlikely to encourage too many people to hit the gym on the first day of 2025.

I found the spangram right away, with the 'X' on the right side of the board leading me straight to EXERCISE spelt backwards.

I must say, my gym sessions typically involve the exercise bike and elliptical trainer rather than the weights, which meant I was at a slight disadvantage here, but I gamely managed to spot three non-cardio activities all the same. I found LUNGE just below the spangram, and CRUNCH around it in the bottom-left corner.

I next spotted SQUAT in the top right, but was then at a loss as to where to go next, so used a clue which revealed PLANK along the bottom of the grid. That cleared a path to SITUP to its right to finish the bottom segment.

Two were left in the top half of the board, and I found BURPEE first in the middle. That just left ADELDITF to rearrange into DEADLIFT to complete the puzzle.

