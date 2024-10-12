NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #224 (Sunday, October 13 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Time to get cozy" — is pretty easy to interpret and shouldn't cause too many problems once you have it.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #224, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #224, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #224.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #224 is... "Time to get cozy".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Seasonal wardrobe."

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

FLEAS

GIRLS

FEEL

RAFTS

STOVE

WATER

VETS

DILL

FASTER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts with 'F' and ends with 'N'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's FALLFASHION.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #224?

Drumroll, please...

VEST

SCARF

FLEECE

SWEATER

CARDIGAN

FLANNEL

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was FALLFASHION.

Strands #224

“Time to get cozy”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

💡🔵🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. With the exception of one word that has a different meaning in the U.K where I am, today's puzzle didn't cause too many problems.

"Time to get cozy" can surely only mean the seasonal switch from summer to fall, so it was just a question of figuring out which part of the transition it was referring to. After failing to find "blankets", I spotted VEST in the bottom-right corner and pivoted to clothing.

SCARF in the top left was joined by both FLEECE and SWEATER above VEST to complete the right-hand side. But the soup of letters on the left-hand side was giving me enough problems that I eventually caved and took a clue.

The clue revealed FLANNEL, which explains my confusion. In the UK, a "flannel" is what you'd call a washcloth - so not what I would expect to find in a list of cozy clothes! I have no such excuse for CARDIGAN immediately above it, though.

That left just the spangram to connect with the remaining letters from top to bottom. It was, of course, FALLFASHION.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #223 right here.