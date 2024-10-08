NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #220 (Wednesday, October 9 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Full house" — might be clear enough, but the spangram is another term that may prove tricky for non-American players.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #220, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #220, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #220.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #220 is... "Full house".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Where does each door lead?"

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MOORS

DOLL

STURDY

RUSTY

MILES

BILE

LIMES

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts with 'H' and ends with 'M'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's HOMEROOM.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #220?

Drumroll, please...

HALL

KITCHEN

LIBRARY

OFFICE

STUDY

PANTRY

FOYER

..and the spangram was HOMEROOM.

Strands #220

“Full house”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. I kind of stumbled into completing today's puzzle, because "homeroom" just isn't a term in the UK.

In fact, when I got HALL in the bottom left and KITCHEN in the top right, I thought I was just collecting rooms of a domestic dwelling.

After connecting HOMEROOM, I was still none the wiser (and wondered why there wasn't an 'S' on the end)... until I connected LIBRARY, and realized that this isn't something most homes will have! That left me open to connecting OFFICE on the left-hand side, and STUDY just below the spangram.

Two answers were left to find in the bottom-right corner. I spotted two 'Y's, which I assumed would end both words, and that proved to be correct with PANTRY and FOYER.

Yesterday's Strands answers

