NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #154 (Sunday, August 4 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "In glove" — isn't hugely cryptic, but there are a lot of answers to find (eight in all).

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #154, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #154, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #154.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #154 is... "In glove".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Wristy business".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GRIN

PAIL

ACUTE

MIND

PORT

TILE

BAND

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'O' and ends with 'D'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's ONHAND.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #154?

Drumroll, please...

CUTICLE

NAIL

MIDDLE

RING

THUMB

PINKY

PALM

POINTER

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was ONHAND.

Strands #154

“In glove”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. Today's theme of "In glove" is pretty literal, but could be interpreted in a number of ways. Thankfully, I spotted the word CUTICLE in the bottom-right corner straight away, and then it just became a tick list for parts of the hand.

NAIL to its left came next, and then MIDDLE backwards along the top row. RING was directly below it, and THUMB was in the top right, clearing the space for PINKY.

I had been on too much of a roll to pay attention to the spangram, but I couldn't ignore it any longer with the top half finished. I saw the word "hand" directly below THUMB, and followed it backwards to spell ONHAND across the board.

Only two words were left to find. PALM was in the bottom left directly below the start of the spangram, and that just left the anagram of IPONRTE to decode. It didn't take me too long to figure out that was POINTER to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #153 right here.