NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #107 (Tuesday, June 18 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "It's right under your nose!" — has a very literal definition, and things should fall into place once you've got it.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #107, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #107, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #107.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #107 is... "It's right under your nose!".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Oh, be-shave!".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

ROOT

SCENE

LICE

HERO

SCALE

NICE

HOOT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'M' and ends with 'E'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's MUSTACHE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #107?

Drumroll, please...

TOOTHBRUSH

WALRUS

HANDLEBAR

PENCIL

HORSESHOE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was MUSTACHE.

Strands #107

“It’s right under your nose!”

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. A nice and simple one for you today, even if the theme is a little misleading if you, like me, don't have a mustache.

The word TOOTHBRUSH jumped out at me immediately, when I saw it twisted around the bottom right-hand corner.

I then saw WALRUS to its right and figured out that this was about mustaches. And I didn't have to look far to see MUSTACHE spelt across the middle of the board for the spangram.

There were only three to find in the top half, and it didn't take me long to tick them off one by one. HANDLEBAR started immediately above the spangram, and PENCIL was also easy to spot on the right-hand side.

That just left HORSESHOE to get, and while it's not a mustache style I'd heard of, it doesn't take much imagination to guess what it might look like...

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #106 right here.