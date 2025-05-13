NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, May 14 (#703)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on May 14 for puzzle #703 are harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #702, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #703. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Babe, Psyche, Draw, Neo, Mnemonic, Bolt, Knee, Wick, Ted, Hyper, Pull, Gnome, Kilo, Dumbo, Meta, and Suck.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Absorb using capillary action

: Absorb using capillary action 🟩 Green : Greek prefixes

: Greek prefixes 🟦 Blue : Titular talking animals of film

: Titular talking animals of film 🟪 Purple: Starting with silent letters

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: ...it ain't Keanu.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #703?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Absorb using capillary action: Draw, pull suck, wick

Draw, pull suck, wick 🟩 Greek prefixes: Hyper, kilo, meta, neo

Hyper, kilo, meta, neo 🟦 Titular talking animals of film: Babe, Bolt, Dumbo, Ted

Babe, Bolt, Dumbo, Ted 🟪 Starting with silent letters: Gnome, knee, mnemonic, psyche

How are you going to give me four Keanu Reeves characters and then strike me? Boo, I say, Boo.

Anyway, don't choose Wick, Neo, Ted and Mnemonic because that category doesn't exist today.

Sticking with movies, I did get the blue category with Babe, Bolt, Dumbo and Ted as talking animals of film. I would quibble with Ted since he's a talking toy bear, and not just a talking bear, but that would ruin the Keanu trap.

Anyway, from there I saw the quartet of hyper, kilo, meta and neo as prefixes. I assumed this was the green set and didn't click.

Instead I went hunting for the purple group. I wasn't seeing the silent letters connection but I did see the yellow group of draw, pull, suck and wick. I didn't immediately see the capillary action part of the group, more I was thinking straws which works since capillary action is related to the movement of water (or other liquids) through narrow spaces.

This left gnome, knee, mnemonic and psyche for words with silent letters.

Thus I submitted the green group and then the yellow to close it up.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Places to shop: Bazaar, fair, market, outlet

Bazaar, fair, market, outlet 🟩 Kinds of pizza: Hawaiian, plain, supreme, veggie

Hawaiian, plain, supreme, veggie 🟦 Ending with colors: Evergreen, infrared, marigold, quicksilver

Evergreen, infrared, marigold, quicksilver 🟪 ____ Cleaner: Bathroom, dry, pipe, vacuum

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #702, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I started with evergreen, infrared, marigold and quicksilver on a whim mostly because they all ended with colors, but didn't think it would actually go. Sometimes you try one just to see since you have strikes to play with.

Followed that up with pizzas; Hawaiian, supreme, veggie and "plain"? Pretty sure that should be cheese, that's a plain pizza.

Next up, grabbed purple's bathroom cleaner, dry cleaner, pipe cleaner and vacuum cleaner.

And we ended on places to shop, which I had seen earlier but saved because it felt like the earlier yellow group with bazaar, fair, market and outlet.