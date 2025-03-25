NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, March 26 (#654)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on March 26 for puzzle #654 are harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.2 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #653, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #654. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Pinot, Card, Shot, Glass, Rose, Quartz, Drive, Thrust, Cloud, Bounce, Plate, Disk, Napkin, Flew, Galleon, and Fork.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Black-and-white things

: Black-and-white things 🟩 Green : Anagrams

: Anagrams 🟦 Blue : U.S. Presidential Nicknames

: U.S. Presidential Nicknames 🟪 Purple: Clear as ____

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Set the table, get up, store your data and guess.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #654?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Parts of a table setting: Fork, glass, napkin, plate

Fork, glass, napkin, plate 🟩 Increased with "up": Flew, rose, shot, thrust

Flew, rose, shot, thrust 🟦 Kinds of digital storage: card, cloud, disk, drive

card, cloud, disk, drive 🟪 Units of volume plus letter: Bounce, galleon, pinot, quartz

I started the day seeing fork and napkin and was thinking of fancy dinner, probably inspired by pinot. From there I grabbed plate and glass for table settings.

The grid shift helped me see cloud and drive for storage. That made it easier to lock in on card and disk.

I still wasn't sure what the purple was here but took a strike putting together flew, shot, thrust and bounce. My focus was on putting pinot and rose together as drinks/wine and the four I picked were words meaning upward motion. I swapped bounce with rose as it was the only thing left that meant going up.

At this point I'm fairly certain that if my life depended on sussing out a purple category where you need to remove a letter or add one to make it work I would die.

I never saw the units of volume hidden in bounce (ounce), galleon (gallon), pinot (pint), and quartz (quart). Fortunately, it was my wrap up category.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Black-and-white things: Crossword, oreo, panda, tuxedo

Crossword, oreo, panda, tuxedo 🟩 Anagrams: Abel, able, bale, bela

Abel, able, bale, bela 🟦 U.S. Presidential nicknames: Abe, Cal, Dick, Teddy

Abe, Cal, Dick, Teddy 🟪 Clear as ____: A bell, crystal, day, mud

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #653, which had a difficulty rating of 2.4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I happened to be snacking on an oreo while doing this puzzle, so that's where I started.

I saw three other things that were black and white with panda, tuxedo and crossword. Yellow group down.

I snagged the purple group next but not with the thought process the label indicates. I saw mud and crystal and was thinking about spas. So, I had 'spa day' and was thinking that a bell is something you might here in a spa. My muddy mental connection shouldn't have worked but apparently it was crystal.

From there I snagged the anagrams of abel, able, bale and bela.

The blue category went last because I was thinking presidents with Abe (Abraham Lincoln), Dick (Richard Nixon) and Teddy (Theodore Roosevelt) but could not figure out what the fourth nickname was. I had forgotten that Calvin Coolidge had the strange 'Silent Cal' nickname, which was mostly blamed on his dry sense of humor. A fact I knew and was quickly reminded of as soon as the category went through. The worst feeling in this game.