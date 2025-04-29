NYT Connections today hints and answers — Wednesday, April 30 (#689)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 30 for puzzle #689 are the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #688, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #689. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Heel, Room, Dynasty, Face, Gimmick, Standing, Seating, Mildew, Upper, Sole, Regard, Chairs, Capacity, Engross, Tongue, and Image.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Parts of a shoe

: Parts of a shoe 🟩 Green : Accommodation

: Accommodation 🟦 Blue : Reputation

: Reputation 🟪 Purple: Ending with synonyms for "yuck"

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Get your shoes out to protect your rep and don't gross.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #689?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Parts of a shoe: Heel, sole, tongue, upper

Heel, sole, tongue, upper 🟩 Accommodation: Capacity, chairs, room, seating

Capacity, chairs, room, seating 🟦 Reputation: Face, image, regard, standing

Face, image, regard, standing 🟪 Ending with synonyms for "yuck": Dynasty, engross, gimmick, mildew

I started the day with two options for what I thought were blue, so I flipped a coin and got it wrong.

So, I grabbed capacity and seating thinking it meant venue space. This led to chairs and room, which was the green group.

From there I put in the actual blue group of face, image, regard and standing which I thought meant reputation.

I got stuck here because I had sole, tongue and heel for part of a shoe, but had no clue what the fourth bit was. I tried upper just to see and yes. I was fairly sure this wrong.

I looked it up and the first diagram I found was a Nike one which didn't have the word upper in it, and was similar to a sketch I saw at the Nike campus a few years ago. However, I found a couple of other diagrams for dress shoes that had "upper" labeled. They noted different areas of the shoe but basically it seems to refer to the area between the toebox and where you tie the laces.

Anyway, I wrapped up things with the purple synonyms for "yuck." Dynasty, engross, gimmick, and mildew.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Cooking concoctions: Batter, dough, mixture, paste

Batter, dough, mixture, paste 🟩 Seen on a table at a dinner party: Candlestick, pitcher, placemat, plate

Candlestick, pitcher, placemat, plate 🟦 Things to climb: Ladder, mountain, rope, tree

Ladder, mountain, rope, tree 🟪 What "diamond" can refer to: Gemstone, infield, rhombus, suit

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #688, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

There's a few baseball-based traps in this one but that's not what tripped me up. I stared down Gemstone and was trying to find an HBO connection for way too long.

To help myself with my HBO thinking, I threw together batter, dough and paste before finding mixture. My thought was mixture as a whole and not concoctions, but whatever, it worked today.

From there I had pitcher and placemat and then plate and candlestick (even if I'd rather it was Candlestick park for the Giants).

At this point, I was thinking last names of major HBO characters Gemstones from Righteous Gemstones and Mountain from Game of Thrones. It was here I had to admit my HBO defeat.

Thus, we put together mountain, rope and tree as climbs. I didn't want to put ladder because it was so obvious but you have to.

And there we ended with gemstone, infield, rhombus and suit as things that can be diamonds.