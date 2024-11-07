NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, November 7 (#515)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on November 7 for puzzle #515 are significantly harder than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.6 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #514, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #515. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

As reminder, the Tech Guild of the New York Times is on strike and have requested that people not play games on NYT games app or online. They have created a strike edition website which appears to have the same puzzles if you would prefer not to cross the picket line.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Food-related jumbles

: Food-related jumbles 🟩 Green : Public standing

: Public standing 🟦 Blue : Info on a museum placard

: Info on a museum placard 🟪 Purple: Anagrams of famous painters

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Visit a museum to see some famous artists consider their reputations and get a nice lunch after.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #514?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Food-related jumbles: Hash, salad, scramble, stew

Hash, salad, scramble, stew 🟩 Public standing: Character, image, name, reputation

Character, image, name, reputation 🟦 Info on a museum placard: Artist, medium, title, year

Artist, medium, title, year 🟪 Anagrams of famous painters: Dial, egads, monte, yoga

We kicked things off today with the yellow group by grabbing hash, salad, scramble and stew as they all were all food related.

I saw reputation, name and character and got stuck for a minute. Image works for this one but it was not clicking but I knew the trio was correct. We got there.

This did help settle the blue category with artist, medium, title and year.

Which is good because I was not seeing whatever the purple group was going to reveal. It ended up being anagrams of artist's names. Dial (Dali), egads (Degas), monte (Monet) and yoga (Goya).

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #514, which had a difficulty rating of 2.4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

We'll make this one quick today.

Started with blue grabbing correspond, message, text and write.

Green was easy from there with different, new, novel and original.

I must be old because my thought was VCR buttons not DVR, either way, it contained pause, play, record, and stop.

We ended with purple which featured biped, furniture, poem, yardstick.

I wanted to note that the New York Times Tech Guild has gone on strike. The Tech Guild is compromised of NY Times staff including software engineers and data analysts who are responsible for the back end of things like NYT Games, recipes, podcasts and the election needle.

Members of the guild have requested that people help support the strike by not playing any NYT Games. There is a Strike Edition of Connections if you would prefer not to cross the picket line, which, in a nice twist, allows you to create your Connections grids.

They appear to be posting the same version of Connections there and I will probably be visiting that site until the strike is ended.

Do with this information what you will.