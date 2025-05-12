NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, May 13 (#702)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on May 13 for puzzle #702 are a little bit easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #701, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #702. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Bazaar, Supreme, Vacuum, Veggie, Evergreen, Bathroom, Fair, Hawaiian, Pipe, Infrared, Plain, Outlet, Marigold, Market, Dry, and Quicksilver.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Places to shop

: Places to shop 🟩 Green : Kinds of pizza

: Kinds of pizza 🟦 Blue : Ending with colors

: Ending with colors 🟪 Purple: ____ cleaner

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Stop shopping for a colorful pizza before hitting the cleaners.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #702?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Places to shop: Bazaar, fair, market, outlet

Bazaar, fair, market, outlet 🟩 Kinds of pizza: Hawaiian, plain, supreme, veggie

Hawaiian, plain, supreme, veggie 🟦 Ending with colors: Evergreen, infrared, marigold, quicksilver

Evergreen, infrared, marigold, quicksilver 🟪 ____ Cleaner: Bathroom, dry, pipe, vacuum

I started with evergreen, infrared, marigold and quicksilver on a whim mostly because they all ended with colors, but didn't think it would actually go. Sometimes you try one just to see since you have strikes to play with.

Followed that up with pizzas; Hawaiian, supreme, veggie and "plain"? Pretty sure that should be cheese, that's a plain pizza.

Next up, grabbed purple's bathroom cleaner, dry cleaner, pipe cleaner and vacuum cleaner.

And we ended on places to shop, which I had seen earlier but saved because it felt like the earlier yellow group with bazaar, fair, market and outlet.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Places to find paper money: ATM, Cash Register, Tip Jar, Wallet

ATM, Cash Register, Tip Jar, Wallet 🟩 Rebound: Bank, Bounce, Carom, Ricochet

Bank, Bounce, Carom, Ricochet 🟦 Things tracked by web analytics: Click, Hit, Page View, Visit

Click, Hit, Page View, Visit 🟪 Things you can do with your lips: Curl, Pucker, Purse, Smack

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #701, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I started off strong today by solving the purple category. There are only so many possible uses of the word Pucker I can think of that don't involve lips, which sent me scanning for other related words. That netted me Purse, Smack, and, after being stumped for a bit, it finally hit me that Curl might fit the bill too.

I lucked out with that, because today's puzzle had a bunch of words tied to money and I might have been tempted to use Purse in that context if it was still part of the pool of clues. I struck out trying to tie Bank to ATM, Cash Register, and Wallet, but once I realized that wasn't the solution, Tip Jar fit easily enough for the yellow category.

Page View had been nagging at the back of my mind as another word with really only one possible definition. Once I spotted Click, I knew I was on the right track, and I snagged Hit and Visit to solve the blue category.

That only left Bank, Bounce, Carom, and Ricochet as today's rote fill for green. I had a guess at what the category was, but I had to look up what Carom meant to solidify what I had in mind.