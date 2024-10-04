NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, October 5 (#482)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on October 5 for puzzle #482 climb back up the difficulty hill compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.2 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #481, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #482. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Steak cuts

: Steak cuts 🟩 Green : Kinds of underwear

: Kinds of underwear 🟦 Blue : Involved in a dentist visit

: Involved in a dentist visit 🟪 Purple: Brands that have become generic terms

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Grab a steak for the grill before your dentist visit while making copies in your hot tub wearing lip balm and not putting a cotton swab in your ear. Don't forget a fresh pair of underwear.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #482?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Steak cuts: Filet, hanger, skirt, t-bone

Filet, hanger, skirt, t-bone 🟩 Kinds of underwear: Bikini, g-string, hipster, thong

Bikini, g-string, hipster, thong 🟦 Involved in a dentist visit: Drill, sink, toothbrush, X-ray

Drill, sink, toothbrush, X-ray 🟪 Brands that have become generic terms: Chapstick, jacuzzi, q-tip, xerox

The rollercoaster ride continues as we launch back into the 3s after yesterday's easy-breezy 2. And what a hill to climb because I learned new word today. So, that's fun.

We grilled for dinner tonight, so meats were on the mind and thus the yellow category was an easy nab with filet, hanger, skirt and T-bone steak cuts.

I saw drill and x-ray which quickly led to sink and toothbrush for dentist visit.

Even though I was sure of what the purple category was, I got stuck here because I had no clue how hipster related to any of the remaining 7 words.

Still, we went with words that are generic terms featuring chapstick (lip balm), jacuzzi (hot tub), q-tip (cotton ear swab) and xerox (copier).

Which left kinds of underwear in the green category; bikini, g-string, hipster and thong. I had never heard of hipster underwear before (if pressed I would have said they were briefs). Simply, they do what the package says, hipster underwear rests on the hips below the waist and tend to have less fabric than briefs, which typically are higher rise and at or just above the waist.

I would also have argued that g-strings and thongs are the same thing but apparently, g-strings are a type of thong offering less coverage than a thong which tends to have a thicker band at the waist. I learned that fact from an underwear site called Boody.

Always nice to learn something new and stretch your curiosity muscles when you come across a fact you weren't aware of.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #480, which had a difficulty rating of 3.7 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

After what felt like a couple of weeks living in the fours and threes on rated difficulty today's low two was a breeze. Though, I admit I was second guessing myself after so many hard puzzles.

We started the day by grabbing dollop, dab and dash. For some reason I was convinced the fourth amount was dimple before I came to my senses and put in drop for the green category.

Yellow followed up nicely with dent, dimple, ding and divot.

Been watching a lot of Disney with my kid so Daisy, Dale, Doc (Hudson or the dwarf) and Dory was an easy snag.

Were this a harder puzzle, I would recommend adding a word or creating a phrase if you get stuck since today's purple is ____ [word] grouping. But it was the rote fill today wrapping an all D puzzle with Delivery date, dinner date, dream date and due date. Due and delivery mean functionally the same thing so that was the only real disappointment in today's puzzle.

Enjoy the weekend!