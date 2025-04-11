NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, April 12 (#671)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on April 12 for puzzle #671 are the same difficulty as yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.5 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #670, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #671. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

(Image credit: New York Times)

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Sin, Sec, Sun, Tan, Flash, Bots, Fall, Came, Bit, Buck, Ken, Stray, Net, Jiff, Err, and Spur.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Short period of time

: Short period of time 🟩 Green : Do wrong

: Do wrong 🟦 Blue : N.B.A. player

: N.B.A. player 🟪 Purple: Starts of African countries

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Take sec and don't err as you watch the NBA with players from Africa.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #671?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Short period of time: Bit, flash, jiff, sec

Bit, flash, jiff, sec 🟩 Do wrong: Err, fall, sin, stray

Err, fall, sin, stray 🟦 N.B.A. player: Buck, net, spur, sun

Buck, net, spur, sun 🟪 Starts of African countries: Bots, came, ken, tan

Sometimes the Connections crew drop these puzzles where every word is similar in length that adds a weird level of visual complexity to even simpler puzzles. Today was kind of like that.

I started with Err, which was near stray, which was diagonal from fall. I had my path to goofing up and scoured the puzzle to find sin, the opening word.

From there I grabbed bit and flash but was thinking more USB storage even as I put jiff and sec in for quickness.

The NBA players finally clicked as I saw Buck and Net then Spur and Sun, all four of which are usually pluralized with an S. Here's a trivia fact for you; there are only four teams in the NBA that don't end with an S in their name; Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, Miami Heat and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Moving on, this left the beginings of African countries to wrap it up Botswana, Cameroon, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Sources of vitamins: Citrus, leafy greens, sunshine, supplements

Citrus, leafy greens, sunshine, supplements 🟩 Places used in retail suffixes: City, land, town, world

City, land, town, world 🟦 Places to find stars: American flag, galaxy, red carpet, uber rating

American flag, galaxy, red carpet, uber rating 🟪 Words after "Go": All out, between, kart, steady

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #670, which had a difficulty rating of 2.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I fell for the Mario trap seeing Kart, Galaxy, Sunshine and World as subtitles for Mario games. They got me today with that one.

Resetting, I saw citrus and thought Vitamin C, which led to supplements and then sunshine. Leafy greens wrapped it up.

From there I saw Uber rating and my thought process was you give star ratings. The star idea was confirmed when I saw American flag, and then snagged red carpet and galaxy for other star sightings.

I figured city, land, town and world were locations so I saved that and grabbed the four other words to get purple's Go all out, go between, go kart and go steady.

And then I wrapped it up with the green quartet, though I'm not sure I would have made the retail connection though it makes sense now.