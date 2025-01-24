NYT Connections today hints and answers — Friday, January 24 (#593)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 24 for puzzle #593 gets a bit easier compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #592, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #593. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Litter, Nicotine, Rough, Trade, Cabbage, Brood, Line, Point, Reflect, Stare, Interrupt, Work, Craft, Muse, Soul, and Ponder.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Outdo

: Outdo 🟩 Green : Picnic accessories

: Picnic accessories 🟦 Blue : Parts of an Indiana Jones costume

: Parts of an Indiana Jones costume 🟪 Purple: Rhymes of U.S. president names

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Do the cabbage patch and contemplate your rude behaviors will ignoring your job.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #593?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Contemplate: Brood, muse, ponder, effect

Brood, muse, ponder, effect 🟩 Rude things to do: Interrupt, litter, point, stare

Interrupt, litter, point, stare 🟦 Vocation: Craft, line, trade, work

Craft, line, trade, work 🟪 ____ Patch: Cabbage, nicotine, rough, soul

Today, I kicked things off when I saw nicotine and my first thought was patch. Cabbage was nearby in the grid and I was off to the races. Rough was conveniently next to nicotine. Then we hunted down soul by adding patch to words until I saw soul patch.

I surprisingly took the yellow category next because I, incorrectly, assumed it was harder grouping. I saw craft, line, trade and work as words for vocation and assumed that was yellow so I skipped it.

Anyhow, yellow contemplative with brood, muse, ponder and reflect.

Which left me wrapping up today with rude things to do; interrupt, litter, point and stare.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 Outdo: Better, eclipse, surpass, top

Better, eclipse, surpass, top 🟩 Picnic accessories: Basket, blanket, cooler, utensils

Basket, blanket, cooler, utensils 🟦 Parts of an Indiana Jones costume: Bomber, fedora, satchel, whip

Bomber, fedora, satchel, whip 🟪 Rhymes of U.S. President names: Pagan, smarter, vixen, widen

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #592, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Whenever I see satchel, I immediately thought of Satchel Paige, the famous pitcher which makes me look for baseball related Connections. There are none today.

Instead, I kicked things off with picnic accessories; basket, blanket, cooler and utensils. I saw the yellow category: better, eclipse, surpass and top but didn't pick it instead looking for the blue and purple categories.

Returning to Satchel, seeing yellow and clearing out green opened up Fedora, bomber and whip as things Indiana Jones has. Though at one point I was looking for different types of hats. Also a no.

I got the purple category by default but probably would not have organically seen it. Anyway, it's Pagan (Reagan), Smarter (Carter), Vixen (Nixon) and Widen (Biden). Would like to see this category again perhaps with older presidents; a Harrison or find a rhyme for Van Buren.