Nintendo sale has must-play Switch games from $4 — here’s my 23 favorite deals

The latest Switch sale is a taster of the annual Nintendo Spring sale which is expected to arrive in the next few weeks. But there’s no need to wait until then as you can already pick up some of the best Nintendo Switch games at lowest ever prices on the Nintendo Store.

The current selection of Switch deals on the Nintendo Store start from $4, but my personal pick is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for $15. That’s a 60% saving on a massive RPG with easily more than 100 hours of content. And if you want even more role-paying goodness, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is 50% off, this is another game that will easily last you dozens of hours.

Other unmissable discounts in this Switch sale include Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for $19 (67% off), Lego 2K Drive for $19 (67% off) and delightful arcade throwback Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for $16. If you’re looking to spend as little as possible Star Wars: The Force Unleashed is just $9, and Planets vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville has dropped to $7, that’s a massive 80% discount off its regular list price.

The Nintendo Store isn’t the only place offering some excellent Switch deals. If you prefer a physical game card over a digital download, you’re in luck. Amazon has its own selection of seriously sizeable Switch discounts, and I’ve included my top picks down below as well.

Best Nintendo Switch deals right now

Nintendo Switch games: <a href="https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/games/nintendo-switch-games/#topLevelFilters=Deals&f=topLevelFilters&sort=df" data-link-merchant="nintendo.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $4 @ Nintendo Store

The Nintendo Store is preparing for its annual Spring sale with a selection of early deals including big discounts on blockbuster games like Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, No Man's Sky and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. In this sale you can find savings up to 80% off, with game starting from just $4.

Five Nights at Freddy's The Core Collection: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFive-Nights-Freddys-Collection-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB08L64YGLS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

This seriously spooky package bundles together the first five games in the popular Five Night at Freddy's franchise (that's FNaF 1-4 and Sister Location). In these lo-fi but charming jump-scare-laden experiences, you'll have to survive the night by monitoring the activity of a group of haunted animatronics. Lose track of them and you just might not live to see the daylight.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6356290&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fspyro-reignited-trilogy-nintendo-switch%2F6356290.p%3FskuId%3D6356290&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $24 @ Best Buy

Once a beloved PlayStation mascot, Spyro the Dragon is stretching his wings on Nintendo Switch in the Reignited Trilogy. This three-game package includes full-scale remakes of the purple dragon's first three adventures and these collectathon classics have never looked or played as good as they do here. The Spyro Reignited Trilogy is one of the Switch's best family-friendly titles.

Assassin's Creed The Rebel Collection: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAssassins-Creed-Rebel-Collection-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB07XHY6RLK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Set sail in two award-winning Assassin's Creed adventures in The Rebel Collection. Bundling together Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag and Assassin's Creed: Rogue, become a pirate and an assassins hunter as you explore history, eliminate targets and get lost in two sizeable open worlds. This collection has been tailored for the Switch with touch-screen integration, and motion control aiming. And all single-player DLC is included.

Cuphead: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FCuphead-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0BHXJTSZD%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $25 @ Amazon

Don't be fooled by <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/cuphead-switch,review-6389.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Cuphead's family-friendly visuals, this action-platformer puts up a serious fight. Inspired by the classic cartoons of the 1930s, Cuphead is a devilishly difficulty but highly rewarding experience that pits you against a range of memorable bosses as well as run-in-gun levels. This Nintendo Switch version packs the Delicious Last Course expansion, which includes new bosses and a new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPrince-PersiaTM-Crown-Standard-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0C7RX4R5N%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The long dormant Prince of Persia franchise returns in The Lost Crown, a new spin on the beloved series. In this side-scrolling action platformer, you play Sargon, a member of an Immortal clan, exploring a cursed city in search of a kidnapped Prince. To succeed in your mission, you'll need to master acrobatic combat and make use of your Time Powers to defeat your foes.

Sonic Superstars: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSonic-Superstars-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0C91MLPNG%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHot-Wheels-Unleashed-Turbocharged-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0C6R7RRBK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 Turbocharged is a zippy arcade racer that packs modern features and throwback thrills. There are more than 130 vehicles to choose from including classic Hot Wheels as well as new motorbikes and ATVs. This sequel also packs new vehicle moves like the Lateral Dash and Double Jump. Plus the courses are more inventive than ever with locations including the suburbs, a mini-golf course and even the Wild West.

Batman Arkham Trilogy: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBatman-Arkham-Trilogy-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB0CDDD8NJ9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Three of the best superhero games ever made come to the Nintendo Switch in the Batman Arkham Trilogy. This collection brings together Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight alongside all the DLC released for all three games. That's a whole load of Bat-action in a single package. Just be aware that Arkham Knight has some performance issues on Nintendo Switch, but the other two games run well.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSuper-Mario-3D-World-Bowsers-Fury%2Fdp%2FB08H9M7LDY%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury packages together the original Wii U co-op platformer with a brand new Mario experience, Bowser's Fury. It's a double-pack bursting with dozens of hours of platforming fun, and right now it's $10 off at Amazon.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMario-Kart-8-Deluxe-Nintendo-Switch%2Fdp%2FB01N1037CV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the most popular Switch games available, even almost seven years after its launch it continues to dominate the best-sellers chart. This means any form of discount is pretty rare, but courtesy of Amazon you can currently save $10 on this must-have family-friendly hit. And if you want even more courses, be sure to pick up the Booster Pack DLC as well that adds 48 new tracks including fan-favourite picks.