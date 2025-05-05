Microsoft is launching beloved Xbox exclusive on PlayStation for the first time

Microsoft has started opening its doors to other platforms. Gone are the days when the company's first-party games were only released on Xbox and PC, and the company revealed a new Gears of War remaster that'll launch on PlayStation. Of course, it'll also release on Xbox and PC, but that's not surprising.

"As we approach the 20th anniversary of Gears of War in 2026, we’re reflecting on what this franchise means. It’s about the stories we’ve told, the friendships we’ve built, and the unforgettable moments we’ve shared together. With Gears of War: Reloaded, we’re opening that door to more players than ever," said Mike Crump, Studio Head at The Coalition, in the Xbox Wire announcement post.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Outside of the game itself, Gears of War: Reloaded will offer better visuals and audio (standard for these sorts of remasters), cross-play, cross-progression, and the fantastic DLC from the Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, adding some extra value to the package.

Here's the full list of features Microsoft touted in the announcement:

4K resolution

60 FPS in Campaign

120 FPS in Multiplayer

High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos

7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio

Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

4K assets and remastered textures

Enhanced post-processing visual effects

Improved shadows and reflections

Super resolution with improved anti-aliasing

Zero loading screens during Campaign

It's one thing for Microsoft to surprise us with a PlayStation release, but the fact that the company says Xbox and PlayStation players will be able to play with each other is an even bigger surprise. "The Campaign supports two-player co-op, and Versus Multiplayer allows up to 8 players. With cross-play across all platforms, you and your friends can squad up no matter where you play — no Microsoft account required," said Crump in the post.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

That doesn't mean there's no reason to use a Microsoft account, as the company said doing so unlocks "cross-progression, so your Campaign and multiplayer progress carries across devices. It also allows you to send invites and play with friends across platforms — like Xbox to PlayStation or Steam to Xbox."

Further building good faith with its players, Microsoft announced that Gears of War: Remastered is available as a free upgrade to players who already owned the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition before today’s announcement. Microsoft will send a code for Gears of War: Reloaded prior to launch via a direct message to eligible Xbox accounts.

In a world of $80 games, Microsoft announced that the remastered game will launch at $39.99 on August 26, 2025.