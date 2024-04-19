Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is finally confirmed — and the first game is just $3 to celebrate

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has been a long time coming. The original launched in 2018, and for the last six years, rumors of a follow-up have abounded. Now we have confirmation that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is not only real but it’s set to release later this year.

Developed by Warhorse Studios, Kingdome Come: Deliverance is an action RPG series with a strong focus on immersion. The sequel will once again be set in 15th Century Bohemia and will pick up the story of Henry, the peasant son of a blacksmith who is trying to make his way in a world of knights, noblemen and bandits, lots and lots of bandits.

Warhorse is promising that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will be twice as big as its predecessor with two new maps to explore (Bohemian Paradise and Kuttenberg). The sequel is also set to place a larger emphasis on cinematic storytelling with more than five hours of cutscenes (compared to KC:D’s roughly three hours).

Additional improvements include a reworked combat system that aims to offer a realistic depiction of medieval swordplay while being a little more polished than the first game’s clunky brawls and new weapons including a crossbow and an early gunpowder weapon.

The core of Kingdom Come: Deliverance remains unchanged. It will still be a deep RPG that allows you to tailor your Henry to your play style, and quests will offer multiple paths to completion. Plus, while the world will be larger, it will be no less immersive and responsive. The sequel will also look a whole lot prettier too.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC later this year.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance gets a massive discount

There's no better way to celebrate the long-anticipated announcement of a second Kingdom Come than a massive discount on the original game.

Right now Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition is just $3 on the PlayStation Storeand the Xbox Store and $7 on Steam. Regardless of your preferred platform you can enjoy this unique role-playing experience at a frankly ludicrous price. To be honest, $3 for a game of this high quality is basically robbery.

Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition: <a href="https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP2047-CUSA15610_00-KCDROYALEDITION0" data-link-merchant="store.playstation.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $3 @ PlayStation Store

Set in a realistic recreation of medieval Bohemia, Kingdom Come Deliverance is a vast RPG that has you play the son of a blacksmith named Henry. You'll grow your skills across its many quests, and see the impact of your choices as the world reacts to your decisions. The Royal Edition includes the full game and all DLCs.

Price check: <a href="https://store.steampowered.com/sub/368776/" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" data-link-merchant="store.playstation.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$7 @ Steam | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24542&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.xbox.com%2Fen-US%2Fgames%2Fstore%2Fkingdom-come-deliverance-royal-edition%2FBQJKD0DJ1Q8J" data-link-merchant="xbox.com"" data-link-merchant="store.steampowered.com"" data-link-merchant="store.playstation.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$3 @ Xbox Store

Even better this massive saving in on the Royal Edition which includes all the DLC chapters released for Kingdom Come: Deliverance to date. The DLC is fairly meaty and packs some of the game’s very best quests. Plus, between the base game and all this extra content, Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition should keep you busy until the sequel is ready for launch.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is right up there with the likes of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim as one of the best RPGs of recent years, and with a sequel on the horizon, now is the ideal time to play for the first time (or make your return to Bohemia).

Sadly there’s no discount on the recently-released Nintendo Switch port of Kingdom Come: Deliverance, but if you really want to enjoy Henry’s adventures on the go, the game is Steam Deck verified. However, you choose to play just make sure you don’t skip this seriously special RPG.