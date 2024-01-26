You'll need to know how to get Ice Organs in Palworld pretty soon after you start the game. Ice Organs are a useful crafting ingredient in Pocketpair's Palworld survival game, and like other types of organs are required to produce certain items.

The thing is, Palworld doesn't tell you where to find Ice Organs, so if you're new to the game you may be scratching your head wondering where to get them.

Thankfully, finding Ice Organs is easily in Palworld, you just need to know where to go and what Pals to fight. This guide is here to show you just that, and will work whether you're playing Palworld on Xbox Series X | S or on one of the best gaming PCs via Steam.

Read on to see how to find and get Ice Organs in Palworld.

How to find and get Ice Organs in Palworld

Locate a Pengullet (near the coast) Defeat the Pengullet Pick up the dropped Ice Organs

Read on to see full illustrated instructions.

1. Find and fight a Pengullet (Image: © Pocketpair) First up, you need to locate a Pengullet. These ice-type pals are located near the coastline and won't be far from your starting point. Look from a high vantage point to identify where there is coastline, and head there! When you're there, locate a Pengullet and fight it.

2. Pick up the dropped loot (Image: © Pocketpair) Once defeated, the Pengullet will drop loot. Pick it up.

3. Check inventory for Ice Organs (Image: © Pocketpair) You will now see that Ice Organs have been added to your inventory.

That's really all there is to it. If you'd like to read more tutorials for Palworld, check out out guide on how to get Paldium in Palworld next.