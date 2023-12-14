Intel Meteor Lake live blog — all the big Intel Core Ultra news as it happens

The end of the year is nearly here, but before we get there we're going to catch a glimpse of the PCs coming in 2024 during Intel's "AI Everywhere" livestream.

The livestream event kicks off Thursday (December 14) at 10 AM E.T. / 7 AM P.T. and, as you might guess from the name, "AI" is going to be a popular buzzword. That's because this will be the company's big showcase for its first Intel Meteor Lake laptops, portable PCs powered by Intel's new AI-focused Meteor Lake chips.

These Meteor Lake chips use a new (to Intel) design which allows them to stack "chiplets" together into one complete chip. This chiplet approach is already being used by competitors like AMD and Apple, and it should allow Intel to (hopefully) deliver better performance and better battery life by, say, selectively switching off chiplets when not needed or transferring low-priority tasks from the CPU chiplet to the SoC (System on Chip) chiplet, which sports an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) alongside a battery of low-power cores optimized for machine learning tasks and other "AI" work.

That last bit, about the NPU and the low-power cores optimized for AI work? That's what we'll likely be hearing a lot about during Intel's "AI Everywhere" event, where we expect to see a lot of hype and demos of applications running large language models (LLM) locally on Meteor Lake laptops. That means we may be staring down the barrel of a future where you won't need to connect to the Internet to generate images from text, for example, or videos from images.

But of course, that's just scratching the surface of what a future full of AI-optimized laptops could look like. Intel's likely to show us a lot more pretty soon, so stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news worth reading about Meteor Lake today. We're currently scouring the web for leaks and rumors about Intel's big showcase as we get ready for the main event, where we'll also have Tom's Guide staff in attendance to bring you the details live from the Intel "AI Everywhere" showcase!