Live
Intel Meteor Lake live blog — all the big Intel Core Ultra news as it happens
Intel is hoping "AI" gets people buying PCs in 2024
The end of the year is nearly here, but before we get there we're going to catch a glimpse of the PCs coming in 2024 during Intel's "AI Everywhere" livestream.
The livestream event kicks off Thursday (December 14) at 10 AM E.T. / 7 AM P.T. and, as you might guess from the name, "AI" is going to be a popular buzzword. That's because this will be the company's big showcase for its first Intel Meteor Lake laptops, portable PCs powered by Intel's new AI-focused Meteor Lake chips.
These Meteor Lake chips use a new (to Intel) design which allows them to stack "chiplets" together into one complete chip. This chiplet approach is already being used by competitors like AMD and Apple, and it should allow Intel to (hopefully) deliver better performance and better battery life by, say, selectively switching off chiplets when not needed or transferring low-priority tasks from the CPU chiplet to the SoC (System on Chip) chiplet, which sports an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) alongside a battery of low-power cores optimized for machine learning tasks and other "AI" work.
That last bit, about the NPU and the low-power cores optimized for AI work? That's what we'll likely be hearing a lot about during Intel's "AI Everywhere" event, where we expect to see a lot of hype and demos of applications running large language models (LLM) locally on Meteor Lake laptops. That means we may be staring down the barrel of a future where you won't need to connect to the Internet to generate images from text, for example, or videos from images.
But of course, that's just scratching the surface of what a future full of AI-optimized laptops could look like. Intel's likely to show us a lot more pretty soon, so stay tuned as we bring you all the latest news worth reading about Meteor Lake today. We're currently scouring the web for leaks and rumors about Intel's big showcase as we get ready for the main event, where we'll also have Tom's Guide staff in attendance to bring you the details live from the Intel "AI Everywhere" showcase!
While we wait for Intel’s Meteor Lake showcase to kick off, let’s quickly go over some of the improvements the company has proposed while talking up its latest laptop chips. When the company introduced us to Meteor Lake back in September, it walked us through 3 ways Meteor Lake chips will shake things up: better video calls, better graphics and better battery life for laptops. And we'll break down the first couple for you now.
These chips promise better video call quality by integrating an NPU with low-power cores optimized for doing “AI” tasks, like filtering background noise and blurring your background without tasking your CPU during video calls.
Better graphics will hopefully come from the higher-end Meteor Lake laptop chips, which will have integrated GPUs bearing the Intel Arc graphics card branding and supporting modern graphics tricks like ray tracing, supersampling and more. They still won’t compete with a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, but they should be better than what your laptop can do right now.
In addition to a branding change, Intel’s upcoming Meteor Lake chips are also the company’s first laptop chips to be fabricated using a “chiplet” design which stacks four different “tiles” together into one chip using Intel’s Foveros technology.
On a Meteor Lake chip the CPU tile holds the chip CPU, the GPU tile holds the integrated GPU, the I/O (input/output) tile handles connections like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and the SoC (System on Chip) tile holds the NPU (neural processing unit), which is designed to excel at “AI” workloads like blurring the background of your webcam in real-time.
These new NPUs are what we expect Intel to spend a lot of time talking up today, and they incorporate a pile of low-power efficiency cores optimized for “AI” tasks. Think of them like the low-power efficiency cores in a current Intel laptop CPU, but even lower-powered – Intel has used the phrase “Low Power Island” to talk about this part of Meteor Lake, and it may help improve laptop battery life in the future by shutting off the main CPU tile and saving power when whatever you’re doing doesn’t require the full muscle of Meteor Lake.
Good morning! We’re warming up the liveblog as we get ready to hear about what Intel’s got in store for 2024, and the phrase on everyone’s lips is Meteor Lake.
That’s the name Intel has chosen for its latest round of laptop chips, which we expect to debut today at 10AM ET (3PM for folks reading this in the U.K.). These Meteor Lake CPUs are a big deal for a lot of reasons, not least of which that they sport a new “chiplet” design and a new naming scheme. That’s right, from here on out no more talking about 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13600KFs or anything like that–with Meteor Lake the chip names are being simplified to “Intel Core Ultra #”, with the # at the end signifying how powerful it is. So an Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU should be more powerful than an Intel Core Ultra 5, for example, though we’ll see how widely this new branding scheme is used.