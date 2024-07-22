Steam Deck vs Asus ROG Ally X: Here’s the gaming handheld I’d buy

Opinion
By
published

Windows is the problem

Steam Deck OLED vs Asus ROG Ally X
(Image credit: Future)

I just reviewed the Asus ROG Ally X, and I called it the best Windows gaming handheld — placing a lot of emphasis on “Windows” here. Because when you open the floor to PC gaming handhelds in general, the Steam Deck OLED is the Switch-equivalent combo breaker of price and usability that stays on top of the throne.

Don’t believe me? Let’s take a closer look. The Nintendo Switch is an underpowered system that is rather restrictive in capability, but has amazing games to play, a really simple UI that gets out of the way of your games, and a low price.

Now let’s look at the Steam Deck in comparison to Windows gaming handhelds — an underpowered system that is restricted to just Steam, but has a deluge of top notch titles, a tidy UI experience that doesn’t detract, and a low price. See the similarities?

So what puts Valve’s handheld head and shoulders above the competition? Let me explain.

For the tinkerers

Asus ROG Ally X

(Image credit: Future)

Before I go further, I just want to tackle this before eagle-eyed readers jump in to disagree. I know you can play games from other places. I’ve been that guy busy tinkering in desktop mode to get my Epic Games Launcher working with ProtonUp-Qt.

But what I base this on is the pick-up-and-play experience — the steps it takes to find a game, download it and get playing. And while the ROG Ally X has the definitive edge in terms of supporting all these different launchers without needing to tinker, you don’t need to touch a single awkward desktop on the Steam Deck to play good games.

  • Steam Deck setup: Turn it on, connect to your Wi-Fi, login, download any updates and you’re good to go. Download any games you want through the UI, and play once they’re ready.
  • Asus ROG Ally X setup: Turn it on, go through Windows 11 setup, decline the Office 365 offer (unless you're slightly unhinged and want to try and do work on this thing), navigate Windows 11 itself on a tiny touchscreen, use the browser to install a game launcher, navigate the desktop version of these launchers to download games, open ROG Armoury Crate and use that as your launcher for said game. Then repeat those final few steps for additional games you want to play.

Do you see what I mean? I applaud the sense of freedom and variety you get on a Windows handheld, but Windows itself is simply a UI mess on a small screen like this.

Developers take a Steam Deck-first approach

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut on Steam Deck OLED.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Cyberpunk 2077 has a Steam Deck mode, Spider-Man has Steam Deck presets. In fact, there are now over 15,000 games that are either Steam Deck verified or deemed playable on the device.

I think part of this will come down to the fact that the Steam Deck was the first of these types of device to really exist and bring handheld PC gaming to the masses. So if developers are seeing Valve’s machine as one of their targets to hit and provide a good experience for, why would you spend the additional $2-300 on a Windows handheld? You can see it in the game frame rates — the difference isn’t very dramatic and the cheaper option is more than playable.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DeviceAsus ROG Ally X (1080p)Lenovo Legion Go (1080p)Asus ROG Ally (1080p)Steam Deck OLED (720p)
Cyberpunk 2077 (Ray Tracing: Ultra)9.6 FPS7.9 FPS4.5 FPSn/a
DiRT 530.9 FPS41 FPS45 FPS41 FPS
Shadow of the Tomb Raider36 FPS23 FPS26 FPS44 FPS

Because it’s not just about devs aiming to support this handheld, the quality of play is also going to be better on that gorgeous OLED display.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DeviceBrigntness (nits)sRGB color gamut (%)
Asus ROG Ally X523112.7
Lenovo Legion Go477151.8
Asus ROG Ally465108.6
Steam Deck OLED597143.7

Outside of my “Windows 11 on a handheld” gripe, I feel this is one of the biggest missed opportunities that Asus could’ve done with the ROG Ally X. But there is one category where Asus’ handheld can’t be touched.

The ROG Ally X does get a win in the battery department

Asus ROG Ally X

(Image credit: Future)

In our PCMark 10 gaming test, the ROG Ally X lasted well over an hour longer than its Windows handheld competition. I wouldn’t call it worry-free battery life, but it’s definitely a damn sight better in terms of playing those slightly longer commutes away.

Since Steam Deck isn’t able to run this test, we’re going to have to go a little more rudimentary than that — start at 100% charge and play Cyberpunk 2077 on identical settings between the two to see how far we get. 

In total, I managed to get just under an hour and a half on Steam Deck (1:25 to be specific), whereas the ROG Ally X cleared two hours at 2:14. This achievement cannot be understated in the gaming handheld market — a market that didn’t really feel portable, as you needed to be near a plug outlet at all times to keep it juiced up.

The X is the first to really make that first move to making portable PC gaming actually portable. Bigger is indeed better, and I hope Valve and other companies are taking notice.

Not bad, just different

Steam Deck OLED main menu

(Image credit: Valve)

But there is a degree here of the likes of Asus, Lenovo and MSI fighting against the Steam Deck with one arm tied behind their backs. The hyper focused nature of Valve’s handheld in terms of bringing a true pick up and play-centric nature to PC gaming has not been matched by anything running Windows.

Because if we draw on that console war for comparison again — you’ve got handhelds that are more powerful but a little more complicated to use, and a less performant option that may be more restrictive, but just gets you to your games a lot faster. Some people will look past the complications for this, but most people want simplicity, and that is what the Deck pulls ahead on.

Until there’s some sort of significant OS update from Microsoft that makes it much easier to use on a gaming handheld, I’ll always recommend people look at the Steam Deck. Let’s hope this fabled Xbox gaming handheld brings something big to the table in that respect!

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 25 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Ally X
(1TB Black)
1
ASUS - ROG Ally X 7" 120Hz...
Best Buy
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Lenovo Legion Go Handheld...
Walmart
$699.99
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB)
3
Valve Steam Deck Handheld...
Amazon
$427.99
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 512GB
4
Steam Deck 512 GB
Newegg
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(Black)
5
Steam Deck 64GB Handheld...
Macy's
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Go
Our Review
6
Lenovo Legion Go
Lenovo USA
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 256GB
(256GB)
7
Valve Steam Dec, USB, 256gb
Amazon
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 512GB
(512GB)
8
Valve Steam Deck 512GB...
Amazon
$526.46
View Deal
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Lenovo Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Amazon
$699.99
View Deal
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
10
Valve Steam Deck,HDMI, 64 GB,...
Amazon
$499
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.