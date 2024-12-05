Nintendo Switch 2 has new competition — leak claims Samsung is building a handheld games console

Several rumors are pointing toward Samsung possibly releasing a foldable gaming handheld in the future — bringing new competition to the likes of the Steam Deck.

While handheld gaming took a backseat for a few generations with the relative failure of the PS Vita, devices like the Deck, PC gaming handhelds like the Asus ROG Ally X, and the PlayStation Portal have reinvigorated the market.

Meanwhile, phones have found ways to function as pseudo handhelds thanks to devices like the Asus ROG Phone 9 and the inclusion of the best phone controllers. Interestingly, it seems that Samsung could be planning to throw its hat into the gaming ring with a dedicated handheld device.

Hint: Samsung has recently begun developing a Vulkan driver for Linux for Xclipse, and Valve is preparing ARM support for SteamOS. https://t.co/YPVuh9u72CDecember 4, 2024

In a recent report, Android Police gathered together four separate rumors that seem to indicate that Samsung plans to release a foldable handheld console. The first came from a recent post on X by known leaker Jukanlosreve, who hinted that Samsung is "developing a Vulkan driver for Linux for Xclipse, and Valve is preparing ARM support for SteamOS." The report also mentions hard evidence that Samsung has considered a foldable gaming handheld.

(Image credit: WIPO)

There is a chance that Samsung is developing this Vulkan-on-Exynos driver for its chipmaking division. However, a recently unearthed patent filed by Samsung on the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) could indicate a different path. the patent shows off a foldable device with two thumbsticks. While patents don't always mean much, the combination of all three hints, plus Samsung stating a desire to dabble in gaming consoles back in 2021, adds fuel to the fire.

If Samsung is planning to enter the handheld market, then a foldable display would help it to stand out. For instance, while the Steam Deck OLED is a fantastic piece of kit, it's not exactly easy to transport. One of the strengths of older handhelds like the GameBoy Advance SP is that you can keep it in your pocket. However, the competition will be fierce with rumors of a new PlayStation portable in the works and the rumored release of the Nintendo Switch 2 next year.

The rumors all hint towards something interesting, but it's worth taking all of this with a pinch of salt. While there does appear to be some connection, there is nothing concrete just yet. However, if it does bear fruit it will be interesting to see if Samsung can find a place as one of the best handheld devices.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors