I just tested the Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 — 3 reasons I’d buy it and 2 reasons I’d skip

The Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 is an interesting gaming handheld to discuss. That’s because it’s mostly a cosmetic upgrade of the Xbox Ally X, keeping the same internal components. This, along with its steep $1,299 sticker price, might be reason enough to skip it. However, those design upgrades still make it a compelling portable console for some.

If you’re curious about the ROG Xbox Ally X20 but aren’t sure whether to buy it, I’ve outlined the key reasons to consider buying this gaming handheld, along with the top reasons to skip it.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20: $1,299 at Best Buy The ROG Xbox Ally X20 is undeniably better hardware than its predecessor, with a stellar OLED screen and superior ergonomics. But an eye-watering $1,299 price tag turns what should be a mainstream handheld into a luxury gamble.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20: Reasons to buy

That sweet OLED

(Image credit: Future)

Let’s start with the star of the show—that gorgeous OLED panel. This is arguably the main thing folks have asked for in each new iteration of the ROG Ally, so it’s great that Asus finally answered. As with the Steam Deck OLED, this will no doubt be the deciding factor for folks.

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I played Forza Horizon 6 on the X20 and was floored by the OLED panel’s brightness and bold colors. Whether it was the vast countryside, packed cities, or the cars inhabiting them, everything looked incredible on the 7.4-inch 1080p display. The 120Hz refresh rate also ensured that even the fastest races moved buttery smooth.

Words can’t fully convey how good games look on the X20’s stellar OLED panel, but it’s the best I’ve seen on a gaming handheld. As I said, for some, the OLED alone will be enough of a selling point. It’s really that impressive.

Sleek ergonomics

(Image credit: Future)

The original ROG Xbox Ally is the most comfortable handheld to actually hold thanks to its Xbox controller-inspired grips and smart weight distribution. Asus could have left this aspect alone, and I wouldn’t have complained. Instead, the company took what was already great and made it even better.

The X20 features rubberized grips that make it easier to hold during long gaming sessions. Rubber grips aren’t new to gaming controllers, but few gaming handhelds feature them, so their inclusion here is especially appreciated.

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Regarding the hardware redesign, the TMR joysticks move smoothly, while the shoulder buttons feel more tactile and the rounded face buttons feel better under your thumbs. I’m also a fan of the D-Pad, which you can rotate to act as a 4-way D-Pad for side-scrolling games or an 8-way D-Pad for fighting games. These are small design tweaks that make a big difference.

The best Windows handheld experience

(Image credit: Future)

Like the ROG Xbox Ally systems, the X20 features the Xbox UI. That shouldn’t surprise you, since the Xbox UI was designed for handhelds, but it's worth mentioning in case you were worried you’d get another clunky Windows 11 experience.

Like SteamOS, the Xbox UI is a slick, easy-to-navigate interface. If you want to dive deeper into the settings, you can do so at any time. That last point matters, especially if you’re a PC gamer used to tweaking settings to get games to look and play just right.

One reason the Xbox UI runs so smoothly is that, when it’s open, the Windows desktop stops running—making the handheld purely optimized for gaming instead of running unnecessary background processes that impact performance. This makes a meaningful difference in both performance and battery life.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20: Reasons to skip

A steep price

(Image credit: Future)

Let’s not dance around it. The ROG Xbox Ally X20 is a seriously expensive handheld. While the Xbox Ally X’s $999 price tag wasn’t exactly cheap, it seems like a bargain compared to the X20’s $1,299 asking price.

Before you think I’m being unfair, I’ll admit that this handheld’s price isn’t an anomaly. For instance, the phenomenal MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ will set you back a crushing $1,799 thanks to its larger 8-inch display and 32GB of RAM, compared with the X20’s 24GB.

Still, it’s clear that the halcyon days of just 3 years ago, when Windows handhelds started as low as $599, are long over.

Under performer

(Image credit: Future)

The Xbox Ally X20 has the same AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme chip and 24GB of RAM as the Xbox Ally X. As a result, you get similar performance—for better or worse.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Game Asus ROG Xbox Ally X20 (AMD Ryzen Z2 AI Extreme 35W) MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ (Intel Arc G3 Extreme 35W) MSI Claw 8 EX AI+ (Intel Arc G3 Extreme 17W) Black Myth: Wukong (1080p Cinematic) 11 FPS 14 FPS 10 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 (720p High) 11.87 FPS 27.01 FPS 11.27 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 (1080p Medium) 23 FPS 63.8 FPS 48.8 FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider (1080p High) 31 FPS 66 FPS 31 FPS

As the table above shows, Asus’ handheld can’t match the performance of the Intel Arc G3-powered MSI Claw 8 EX AI+, even at 35W TDP. You’ll need to tweak settings seriously to get the best per-game performance on the X20.

Bottom line

Despite the upgrades, the X20 is still an Xbox Ally X and is already getting long in the tooth. The ROG Xbox Ally X was the best Windows handheld when it launched. Now, it faces stiff competition from MSI and other handhelds packing an Intel Arc G3 chip. The fact that it costs so much for the same performance and battery life only makes it harder to recommend.

But despite its flaws, the X20 offers exceptional image quality for a handheld, along with fantastic ergonomics. If you want a great overall Windows handheld and still have extra cash on hand, you won't walk away disappointed.

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