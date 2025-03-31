The first Xbox handheld has just been teased — and it's a next-gen Asus ROG Ally

News
By published

Asus takes center stage in the Xbox fightback against the Steam Deck

Asus ROG Ally 2
(Image credit: Asus)

Asus has beaten Nintendo Switch 2 to the punch with its next generation ROG Ally gaming handheld. And yes, it is the Xbox handheld we’ve been waiting for to take on the Steam Deck.

Teased just now, we’re seeing hints of an updated design, new internals (possibly the AMD Ryzen Z2 chipset), and even an AI assistant to help optimize your system for performance or power efficiency.

Let’s take a look at what Asus announced, and see whether it’s a shoe-in for a spot on our best gaming handhelds list.

Xbox Series Ally

We reported on Microsoft working with Asus to create an Xbox handheld set to rival the Steam Deck, and it seems like “Project Kennan” is this device, as Xbox responded to the X post with a side-eye.

We're not 100% sure whether this will be a full Xbox OS system, as none of the codename "Project Bayside" work is shown.

This could be a Windows 11 machine with maybe an Xbox-themed launcher along with the game bar. To be honest, given my frustrations with trying to use Windows on a tiny screen, anything like this is an improvement!

More of everything

Asus ROG Ally 2

(Image credit: Asus)

The Omni robot is typing away busily at its desk, and the screen shows four key things. These tease an increase in on-board storage, a boost to battery life, faster speeds (courtesy of AMD Ryzen Z2 I'm assuming), and a "fresh look!"

Asus ROG Ally 2

(Image credit: Asus)

This is then topped off by both the ROG Ally and the ROG Raikiri Pro controller flying into the machine (another Xbox collab tip-off). Could this redesign bring that trademark Xbox button with it? Let's see!

We’ll find out more soon

Asus ROG Ally X

(Image credit: Future)

No official announcement on date is made, but based on previous launches, we're anticipating more news at either Computex 2025 or Summer Games Fest.

Hopefully there, we can get answers to our burning questions about what will be powering this handheld, everything else about the internals and exactly what this new UI will look like.

But what will it cost? Well, to put my tin foil hat on, I’m guessing $799. And my reason is simple — I anticipate Asus will keep the ROG Ally X around and cut the price of that to $699, so the next gen Ally can enter at that $799 price.

And if we see the price of the first ROG Ally with Z1 Extreme go down even further, this could be one of the best buys of the summer given the work Asus has done to update it to this point — pending tariff impact of course.

But this is all we know (and are predicting) for now! Keep it locked on Tom’s Guide, as we find out more about this handheld on the run up to release.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 29 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Ally X
(1TB Black)
Our Review
1
ASUS - ROG Ally X 7" 120Hz...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Lenovo Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Amazon
View
Lenovo Legion Go
Our Review
3
Lenovo Legion Go
Lenovo USA
View
Low Stock
Asus ROG Ally X
(White)
Our Review
4
ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Console...
Walmart
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
5
Lenovo - Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Target
View
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
6
Valve Steam Deck 64GB...
Macy's
$539
View
Asus ROG Ally X
Our Review
7
ROG Ally X Gaming Console...
ASUS
View
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
8
Valve Steam Deck,HDMI, 64 GB,...
Amazon
View
Valve Steam Deck 256GB
(256GB)
9
Valve Steam Dec, USB, 256gb
Amazon
View
Valve Steam Deck 512GB
(512GB)
10
Valve Steam Deck 512GB...
Amazon
View
Show more
See more Gaming News
TOPICS
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about handheld gaming
Asus ROG Ally

I love my ROG Ally, and these 5 simple tweaks help me game longer
Asus ROG Ally X

Xbox handheld reportedly being made with Asus — all to take on Steam Deck
The blue box of the Amazon Echo Spot on bedside table with plant and red and yellow book with Tom&#039;s Guide Amazon Spring Sale badge

Trouble sleeping because of noisy neighbors? These gadgets can help — starting from $16

See more latest
Most Popular
OnePlus Open held in the hand.
OnePlus Open just got a bunch of improvements thanks to an OxygenOS update — here's what's new
ChatGPT chatbot AI from Open AI
What is ChatGPT? Everything you need to know
Smartphone with 3D purple and blue message bubbles on pink background
Surfshark registers patent to combat metadata sharing and protect privacy
ChatGPT
OpenAI has opened the floodgates for ChatGPT to make previously banned images
Zoom call on MacBook
Fake Zoom installer tries to trick users into installing dangerous ransomware – here’s how to stay safe
Streaming service apps on a phone
My favorite streaming app shut down today — here's what I'm using instead
ChatGPT logo on a phone
ChatGPT was down — live updates on significant short outage
The infected in The Last of Us season 2
All the different types of 'The Last of Us' zombies you'll meet in season 2
Oura Ring 4 in hand
Oura Ring's AI-powered 'Advisor' is rolling out now — here's what it means for you
Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra Lifestyle
Forget Dyson — Samsung launches 'world's most powerful' cordless stick vacuum — and this is the coolest feature