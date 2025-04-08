AMD FSR 4 could be coming to gaming handhelds — why that's potentially a big deal

AMD is reportedly working on AI-focused APUs. The company’s FSR upscaling technology could be used in the best handheld gaming consoles.

Currently, the latest generation of AMD’s APUs consists of the Ryzen Z2, Z2 Go and Z2 Extreme chips. According to leaker @AnhPhuH on X (via Notebook Check and VideoCardz), these chips will soon be joined by a Ryzen Z2 A and Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme.

As you’ve likely deduced from their monikers, these APUs will utilize AI technology.

Ryzen Z2Ryzen Z2 ARyzen Z2 GoRyzen Z2 ExtremeRyzen AI Z2 ExtremeApril 3, 2025

A processor with an NPU for handhelds isn’t new, as the MSI Claw 8 AI+ demonstrates. However, that handheld runs on an Intel Core Ultra 2 processor. If this alleged leak is accurate, it would be AMD’s first attempt at AI-focused handheld APUs. That could be huge for future handhelds powered by AMD’s chip.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, or FSR 4, is an AI-powered upscaling technology that can improve image quality and gaming performance. The tech is available for the company’s Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs. Still, if AMD is reportedly working on AI-focused APUs, we could see FSR 4 (or some version) for upcoming gaming handhelds.

Upscaling tech like FSR and Nvidia’s DLSS utilizes AI to render games at a lower resolution and then intelligently upscales the image to improve visual fidelity and performance. Offloading basic processes like system performance from the APU to the NPU could also be a potential performance benefit.

As always with alleged leaks and rumors, take everything I’ve written above with a healthy dose of skepticism. That said, I doubt AMD will sit back and let Intel be the only manufacturer that makes AI-focused processors for gaming handhelds.

Even if the alleged AMD Z2 A and AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme don’t manifest, something similar might. We’ll keep an eye on this story and follow up with any updates we hear.