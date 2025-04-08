AMD FSR 4 could be coming to gaming handhelds — why that's potentially a big deal

News
By published

A new supposed leak hints at two new AI-focused AMD chips for handhelds

Asus ROG Ally X playing Marvel vs Capcom
(Image credit: Future)

AMD is reportedly working on AI-focused APUs. The company’s FSR upscaling technology could be used in the best handheld gaming consoles.

Currently, the latest generation of AMD’s APUs consists of the Ryzen Z2, Z2 Go and Z2 Extreme chips. According to leaker @AnhPhuH on X (via Notebook Check and VideoCardz), these chips will soon be joined by a Ryzen Z2 A and Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme.

As you’ve likely deduced from their monikers, these APUs will utilize AI technology.

A processor with an NPU for handhelds isn’t new, as the MSI Claw 8 AI+ demonstrates. However, that handheld runs on an Intel Core Ultra 2 processor. If this alleged leak is accurate, it would be AMD’s first attempt at AI-focused handheld APUs. That could be huge for future handhelds powered by AMD’s chip.

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, or FSR 4, is an AI-powered upscaling technology that can improve image quality and gaming performance. The tech is available for the company’s Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs. Still, if AMD is reportedly working on AI-focused APUs, we could see FSR 4 (or some version) for upcoming gaming handhelds.

Upscaling tech like FSR and Nvidia’s DLSS utilizes AI to render games at a lower resolution and then intelligently upscales the image to improve visual fidelity and performance. Offloading basic processes like system performance from the APU to the NPU could also be a potential performance benefit.

As always with alleged leaks and rumors, take everything I’ve written above with a healthy dose of skepticism. That said, I doubt AMD will sit back and let Intel be the only manufacturer that makes AI-focused processors for gaming handhelds.

Even if the alleged AMD Z2 A and AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme don’t manifest, something similar might. We’ll keep an eye on this story and follow up with any updates we hear.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 23 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus Asus ROG Ally X
(2TB White)
1
ASUS ROG Ally Gaming Laptop...
Walmart
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
2
Lenovo Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Amazon
View
Lenovo Legion Go
Our Review
3
Lenovo Legion Go
Lenovo USA
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(512GB AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
4
Lenovo - Legion Go 8.8" 144Hz...
Target
View
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
5
Valve Steam Deck 64GB...
Macy's
$539
View
Valve Steam Deck 256GB
6
Valve's Steam Deck 256 GB (US...
StockX
View
Valve Steam Deck 64GB
(64GB Black)
7
Valve Steam Deck,HDMI, 64 GB,...
Amazon
View
Low Stock
Asus Asus ROG Ally X
(Black)
8
New ASUS ROG Ally X 7" 120Hz...
Walmart
View
Valve Steam Deck 256GB
(256GB)
9
Valve Steam Dec, USB, 256gb
Amazon
View
Lenovo Legion Go
(Black)
Our Review
10
Lenovo Legion Go Handheld...
Walmart
View
Show more
See more Gaming News
TOPICS
Tony Polanco
Tony Polanco
Senior Computing Writer

Tony is a computing writer at Tom’s Guide covering laptops, tablets, Windows, and iOS. During his off-hours, Tony enjoys reading comic books, playing video games, reading speculative fiction novels, and spending too much time on X/Twitter. His non-nerdy pursuits involve attending Hard Rock/Heavy Metal concerts and going to NYC bars with friends and colleagues. His work has appeared in publications such as Laptop Mag, PC Mag, and various independent gaming sites.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about handheld gaming
A Joy-Con in one hand and a Joy-Con 2 in the other

Nintendo confirms Switch 2 won’t utilize Hall Effect sticks — and that could be a huge problem
Playing Mario Kart World on the Nintendo Switch 2 in handheld mode

Nintendo Switch 2 proves one thing — it's time for Nvidia to make a PC gaming handheld
Charlotte Le Bon in &quot;The White Lotus&quot; season 3

'The White Lotus' season 4: Everything we know so far
See more latest
Most Popular
Charlotte Le Bon in &quot;The White Lotus&quot; season 3
'The White Lotus' season 4: Everything we know so far
Danny (Willa Fitzgerald) and Xander Phillips (Colin Woodell) about to kiss in Netflix&#039;s &quot;Pulse&quot;.
Netflix top 10 shows — here's the 3 worth watching right now
An image showing an iPhone with the T-Mobile logo
T-Mobile is starting to send out data breach settlement payments for up to $25K — see if you qualify
Bose QuietComfort Headphones, Apple Watch 10 and Nintendo Switch
Trump tariffs — I looked at 200 popular products on Amazon to see ones have the biggest price hikes
Nutribullet x McLaren blender
Nutribullet's new McLaren F1 blender will have you making smoothies faster than Lando Norris
Framework Laptop 13 (2023) open on a desk
Trump tariffs claim first laptop victim as Framework pulls some models from US
Ousmane Dembele of PSG celebrates scoring his penalty during a penalty shootout during Round of 16 Second Leg match, in March 2025
PSG vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Champions League quarter-final online
Tobias Lutke, founder and CEO of Shopify
Shopify CEO says employees must prove AI can't do the job before any new hires are approved
Shot of drama series &#039;Reunion&#039;: hero image on BBC iPlayer
How to watch 'Reunion' online — stream British Sign Language revenge thriller from anywhere
Gemini logo on smartphone
Google Gemini Live brings AI-powered vision to Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 — here's how it works