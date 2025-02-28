Can AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT dethrone Nvidia's RTX-50 series? Let's talk GPU specs

AMD has finally revealed the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs, and the first question we have is an obvious one: how do these compare to Nvidia’s RTX-50 series?

It’s clear that they have the same AI-infused gaming performance intentions in mind, but Team Red and Team Green are going about doing it differently. Let’s get into the specs and talk about what they mean, and where the 9070 and 9070 XT are placed in this ever-growing tapestry of the GPU silicon smackdown.

Tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally GPU AMD Radeon RX 9070 AMD Ryzen RX 9070 XT RTX 5070 RTX 5070 Ti RTX 5080 RTX 5090 Price $549 $599 $549 $749 $999 $1,999 Cores 3584 4096 6144 8960 10752 21760 Ray Tracing cores 56 64 48 70 84 170 AI cores 112 128 192 280 336 680 Boost clock 2.52 GHz 2.97 GHz 2.51 GHz 2.47 GHz 2.62 GHz 2.41 GHz Video memory 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 12GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR7 32GB GDDR7 Total Board Power 220W 304W 250W 300W 360W 575W Peak AI Tops 1165 1557 988 1406 1801 3352

So, as AMD has made clear and you can see for yourself, RX 9070 and XT are not gunning for the top of the line here. Nvidia’s domination on super beefy GPUs continues and it’s not worth challenging that.

Team Red is gunning for the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti here — the cards that most people will buy given the (frankly) monstrous pricing of more expensive GPUs. But you may notice a couple other cutbacks in the video memory (GDDR6 over GDDR7 memory) and the drop in total cores. That reveals an intent in the direction AMD is going with its GPUs.

The focus is AI

Like I said, the raw horsepower is only half the story here, and not AMD’s primary focus. Instead, Team Red is rolling the dice and going all in on AI (as you can see by the total AI TOPs).

The company’s 4th gen FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR 4) and Hypr-RX tech are a huge overhaul of how it approaches frame generation and upscaling — moving more towards the onboard AI style of things like DLSS 4.

And the RDNA 4 architecture doubles down on it with 8x faster AI performance, but also recognizes that ray tracing could be better with third-gen accelerators to provide 2x better RT. This Machine learning-powered upscaling is coming to over 30 games at launch, including:

Alters

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call of Duty: Warzone

Creators of Ava

Dynasty Warriors Origin

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon: Forbidden West

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Hunt Shadows

Kingdom Come Deliverance II

The Last of Us Part I

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

No more Room in Hell 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Marvel Rivals

Smite 2

Warhammer 40k: Space Marine 2

Spider-Man Remastered

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man 2

Until Dawn

Unsurprisingly, given we got kind of a glimpse of this AI acceleration with the PS5 Pro’s PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) tech, a lot of these are Sony titles. But over 75 more are coming by the end of the year, and if AMD is going to stand a chance, this number needs to go up fast.

For context, 75 games supported DLSS 4 on the 50-series’ launch. Game support has become increasingly crucial to a purchase decision, so AMD’s got some catching up to do. But that’s not the main reason people are holding out here…

That price screams "game on, Nvidia!"

Following the event, we now know the RX 9070 starts at $549, while the 9070 XT starts at $599. This is going to be the big number people are paying attention to.

It’s clear that with the RDNA 4 architecture, AMD is able to somewhat match some of the high frame rates in 4K gaming that Nvidia is capable of — and that price matches with the RTX 5070. And while the raw hardware grunt may not be as big as the 50s, there is enough for smooth 4K gaming (which is what everybody wants anyway).

Team Green are a little vulnerable right now with low stock at high prices. A true undercut like this could do the trick in giving AMD a fighting chance. Game on, Nvidia.