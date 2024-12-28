5 best games to play first on your new Steam Deck

As somebody who has only recently discovered the sheer joys of Valve’s Steam Deck, I’ve spent the last few weeks putting the handheld through its paces. But crucially this testing period has involved playing a lot of the best PC games to see how they perform on Steam Deck (or on the Steam Deck OLED, to be specific). And I’m here to share with you my findings.

These five games are certainly not the only games you should play on your Steam Deck, but each one is a worthwhile experience that runs well on the device, and crucially plays well on a Deck. And, to get the expected elephant in the room out of the way, Balatro didn’t make the cut. Look, I seriously adore the Roguelike deckbuilding game but believe it’s best played on mobile.

So, if you just got gifted a Steam Deck over the holiday (whether by a loved one, or as a well-deserved treat for yourself), or are a long-term owner looking for something new to play, these are the Steam Deck games that I believe you need to play first…

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection packages together two phenomenal blockbuster action-adventure games (Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy) making it an essential bundle for anybody who likes globe-trotting quests with compelling characters and cinematic set pieces. Oh, and the fact that you can play two games with such polish and big-budget spectacle on a handheld device just never stops being novel.

However, Legacy of Thieves doesn’t make the best entry point into the Uncharted franchise as the fourth mainline game requires knowledge of the previous trilogy to connect properly, but if you’re familiar with Nathan Drake already it's an essential buy on any platform. Plus, The Lost Legacy, which started as Uncharted 4 DLC, is much more than a cheap spin-off starring a side character. It packs perhaps my favorite level in the entire franchise.

Baldur’s Gate 3

There isn’t much more to be said about Baldur’s Gate 3 at this point. The Larian-developed RPG has received critical acclaim and player plaudits pretty much non-stop since its release last August. Over the past 15 months, the Belgium-based team hasn't been soaking in the adulation either. Instead, Larian has worked hard to further polish Baldur’s Gate 3 making an already highly polished fantasy experience run (and play) better than ever.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 is an overwhelmingly vast title (it's arguably a little too big for its own good), it shrinks down remarkably well to fit the Steam Deck. It’s the type of adventure you can sink half a dozen hours into in a single play session, but you can also slowly chip away at side quests during your daily commute. Plus, if you want value for money in your Steam Deck games, even a rushed playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3 will see you pass the 100-hour mark.

Elden Ring

Elden Ring has been one of the poster boys for the Steam Deck since its launch in 2022. Being able to take this fan-favorite action RPG anywhere on the goal is a very compelling sales pitch. After returning to the Lands Between (for a fourth playthrough) on my Steam Deck OLED, I can confirm that Elden Ring remains as absorbing as ever when experienced on the handheld.

However, this recommendation does come with some caveats, I’ve found the visual experience on Deck to be quite significantly downgraded (draw distances are particularly poor) and the lower framerate has more of an impact in a title when frame-perfect parries and dodges are vital to your survival. If you’re a FromSoftware obsessive, just being able to play Elden Ring anywhere is worth experiencing, but I wouldn’t opt to play this masterpiece for the first time on Steam Deck. This one is for returning players only.

Stardew Valley

Games you can play in small doses but still offer enough depth to be satisfying over the long term are the lifeblood of a handheld system, and Stardew Valley is pretty much the embodiment of that idea. This adorable pixel-art life sim was heavily inspired by the Harvest Moon series (which now goes under the name Story of Seasons) and sees you create your character and inherit a plot of land and house in the quaint village of Pelican Town.

What you do next is basically up to you. You can construct a farm and start growing crops, head into town and meet the local villagers, go down to the river and fish, or venture into the mines and start digging for treasure. Stardew Valley is all about player freedom. It allows you to live out your digital life as you see fit. Plus, developer ConcernedApe has spent the last eight years adding a ludicrous amount of free content to enhance the experience.

Planet Coaster 2

Planet Coaster 2 might seem like an unorthodox choice for a list like this as management simulators are typically best played on a mouse and keyboard but Frontier Developments have done a marvelous job converting the controls to the Steam Deck. I’ve already played a ton of Planet Coaster 2 on joysticks and face buttons as I reviewed this game on the PS5 Pro, and the translation to a control pad is nearly flawless with only minor quibbles.

Beyond the control scheme functioning very well on Steam Deck, Planet Coaster 2 is another game great for playing in longer sessions or short bursts. You can easily lose multiple hours building an entire looping coaster from scratch, but alternatively, you can spend just a handful of minutes tweaking a few very minor things in your park and still feel you’ve made progress. Planet Coaster 2’s vibrant art style also looks great on the OLED Deck’s display.

