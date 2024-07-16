The Backbone One phone controller is up to 50% off and I can't recommend it highly enough

Amazon's Prime Day sale event has kicked off with a bang this year, with some truly extraordinary deals on offer so far. However, there is one deal in particular which I think is too good to pass up for gamers.

I've tested my fair share of mobile gaming controllers here at Tom's Guide — I even curate the site's best phone controllers buying guide — so believe me when I say that the Backbone One is without question the best plug and play mobile controller that money can buy right now.

Apart from looking and feeling great in your hands, the Backbone One plugs directly into your phone's Lightning or USB-C port, working instantly with any iOS or Android game which supports controllers. It's also ideal for game streaming over PS Remote Play or Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Right now, iPhone users can grab the Backbone One's 1st Gen Lightning version in either PlayStation or Xbox styling for only AU$179 AU$89 — that's a massive 50% off the RRP!

Backbone One 1st Gen (Lightning) | AU$179 AU$89 (save AU$90) Still one of the best phone controllers on the market, the 1st Gen Backbone One excels thanks to its exceptional design, lightweight frame and ease of use. Simply slot its Lightning connector into your iPhone and you're off and running. Now discounted in both the white PlayStation and black Xbox editions.

Alternatively, you can also grab the improved Backbone One 2nd Gen USB-C version, which is suitable for Android devices, along with iPhone 15 and above.

While the 2nd Gen version only has a 30% discount, bringing the price to just AU$179 AU$124.99, it features a sturdier frame and magnetic adapters to allow more phone cases to fit inside it, making it well worth paying a little extra for.

Backbone One 2nd Gen (USB-C) | AU$179 AU$124.99 (save AU$54) Improving on its predecessor in almost every way, Backbone One (2nd Generation) is an excellent refinement of what was already one of the best phone controllers on the market, boasting a sturdier frame and magnetic adapters which allow you to fit more phone case sizes in. Like its predecessor, this USB-C model is available in white PlayStation and black Xbox editions.

Of course, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these amazing deals. Not signed up yet? No problem — new members can try Amazon Prime free for the first 30 days using the links below.